Tessa Blanchard Net Worth, Salary, Impact Wrestling And Bullying allegations

Tessa Blanchard is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. She is best known for her time with Impact Wrestling. She is recognised as one of the biggest female stars in the industry. She has never made it to the main roster in WWE despite her short stint with the company in NXT.

Apart from wrestling for a number of organisations in the past, Tessa has also worked as a manager or a valet for certain promotions. Tessa Blanchard is currently with Impact Wrestling where she is the current Impact World Champion.

Tessa Blanchard net worth and salary

Tessa Blanchard has a net worth that stands at an estimated at USD 3 million, according to Net Worth List. She has currently signed a two-year deal with Impact Wrestling. However, her contract details have not been disclosed.

Tessa Blanchard makes history at Impact Wrestling amid bullying allegations

The 24-year-old star has been a diamond in Impact Wrestling's women's roster ever since she joined the promotion back in 2018. She recently defeated Sami Callihan to win the Impact World Title at Hard To Kill. She'll be completing a long storyline in the process.

However, the young starlet courted controversy when numerous allegations against Blanchard erupted over the weekend when she wrote this on Twitter.

Hey women, try supporting one another. Cool things happen. — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) January 11, 2020

This invited a wave of comments from several former women performers from Impact. They ripped her with allegations of bullying and racism.

Image credits: Instagram | Tessa Blanchard