The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Tessa Blanchard Net Worth, Salary, Impact Wrestling And Bullying allegations

other sports

Tessa Blanchard is an American professional wrestler signed with Impact Wrestling. Tessa Blanchard has a net worth that stands at an estimated at $3 million.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. She is best known for her time with Impact Wrestling. She is recognised as one of the biggest female stars in the industry. She has never made it to the main roster in WWE despite her short stint with the company in NXT.

Apart from wrestling for a number of organisations in the past, Tessa has also worked as a manager or a valet for certain promotions. Tessa Blanchard is currently with Impact Wrestling where she is the current Impact World Champion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TESSA BLANCHARD (@tessa_blanchard) on

Also Read | Aaron Rodgers Net Worth, Salary Earned With The Packers, And NFL Career So Far

Tessa Blanchard net worth and salary

Tessa Blanchard has a net worth that stands at an estimated at USD 3 million, according to Net Worth List. She has currently signed a two-year deal with Impact Wrestling. However, her contract details have not been disclosed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TESSA BLANCHARD (@tessa_blanchard) on

Also Read | Eden Hazard Net Worth, Salary With Real Madrid And Lucrative Endorsement Deals

Tessa Blanchard makes history at Impact Wrestling amid bullying allegations

The 24-year-old star has been a diamond in Impact Wrestling's women's roster ever since she joined the promotion back in 2018. She recently defeated Sami Callihan to win the Impact World Title at Hard To Kill. She'll be completing a long storyline in the process.

However, the young starlet courted controversy when numerous allegations against Blanchard erupted over the weekend when she wrote this on Twitter.

Also Read | Neymar Net Worth, PSG Salary, Endorsements And More Details About The Brazilian Star

This invited a wave of comments from several former women performers from Impact. They ripped her with allegations of bullying and racism.

Also Read | Tessa Blanchard Was Not Signed By WWE Because Of Her Negative Attitude: Reports

Image credits: Instagram | Tessa Blanchard

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI HC SEEKS EVIDENCE
DELHI COURT PULLS UP POLICE
DILIP GHOSH DEFIANT
NAIDU CHALLENGES JAGANMOHAN REDDY
TANHAJI TAX-FREE IN UP
NETIZENS REACT TO QUEEN'S STATEMENT