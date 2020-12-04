Romain Grosjean Returns To Bahrain F1 Paddock To Meet Rescuers After Crash Escape

French driver Romain Grosjean made a sensational return to the F1 paddock in Bahrain, just four days after he suffered a horror crash at the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The Haas F1 team driver had suffered a dramatic crash on Lap 1, with his car catching fire and splitting into two. After being discharged from the hospital, Romain Grosjean made an emotional return to the Bahrain F1 paddock ahead of the Sakhir Grand Prix and spent time with those who saved his life.

Also Read: F1's Governing Body Launches Investigation Into Romain Grosjean’s Fiery Accident

How did the Romain Grosjean crash take place?

The fiery Roman Grosjean crash took place on the first lap of last week’s Bahrain Grand Prix. The Frenchman was hit by Daniel Kvyat at the start of the race, with his car colliding into the barriers at the track’s Turn 4. Following the contact, Romain Grosjean’s car went into the barrier and was split in two, as the Haas chassis was engulfed in flames.

It’s a pretty emotional garage right now as Romain catches up with all of the team ❤️#HaasF1 #SakhirGP pic.twitter.com/FFze5emb62 — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) December 3, 2020

Also Read: Michael Schumacher's Son Mick To Enter F1 In 2021 With Haas Team, Fans React On Twitter

Romain Grosjean spent as many as 28 seconds in the fire as he tried to get out of the wreckage and was later helped to safety by Dr Ian Roberts who arrived in the FIA medical car. Post the Romain Grosjean crash, it was disclosed that the driver suffered an impact of 53G when he collided with the barriers. Soon after being rescued from the crash, the 34-year-old was taken to the hospital.

Romain Grosjean injuries: Driver escaped serious injury after horror crash

Despite the crash, the driver miraculously escaped any serious injuries. While it was earlier believed that Romain Grosjean had suffered broken ribs, it was later disclosed that the Haas F1 team driver suffered burns at the back of his hands. Romain Grosjean spent three nights at the hospital and was discharged on Wednesday morning. Although the driver will not take part in the Sakhir GP as he recovers from injury, Grosjean has spoken about his desire to return to the grid for the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

And of course the firefighters first on the scene, Joby Mathew and Thaer Ali Taher.



Thank you for your bravery 🙏#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/ZG92HWygFm — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) December 3, 2020

Also Read: Grosjean Expects Psychological Help After Horrific F1 Crash

Romain Grosjean wife accompanies driver in emotional Bahrain F1 paddock return

After being discharged from the hospital, Romain Grosjean was seen returning to the circuit on Thursday. The driver’s return was welcomed by the Haas F1 Team, with many pictures of Grosjean interacting with his team going viral online. He was accompanied by his wife Marion who flew to Bahrain earlier this week to be with the driver.

Also Read: Who Is Romain Grosjean's Wife Marion Jolles? F1 Star Slowly Recovers From Deadly Crash

The driver was seen interacting with FIA Medical Car driver Alan van der Merwe and FIA medical delegate Ian Roberts. It was the medical car team duo who was first on the scene of the Romain Grosjean crash on Sunday, with Ian Roberts having pulled Grosjean over the barrier and out of the fire. In an emotional video shared by Formula 1, the driver was also seen talking to the track marshals who responded in great fashion, thanking them for saving his life.

Image Credits: Haas F1 Team Instagram