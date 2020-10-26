Tom Brady BEATS Drew Brees' NFL Record With 559th Career Touchdown Pass Vs Raiders

Tom Brady on Sunday offered a glimpse of what the New England Patriots could be missing after guiding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a thumping 45-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The 43-year-old quarterback delivered four touchdown passes on Sunday, adding another record to his name. The four touchdown passes against Raiders took his all-time tally to 559, breaking Drew Brees' all-time record.

Tom Brady touchdown record: Bucs star top NFL's touchdown passes list, surpasses Drew Brees

Drew Brees has been on top of the NFL passing leaders list since last season when he nailed his 541st to break Peyton Manning's record. The 41-year-old entered the game against the Carolina Panthers on 556 and added two more on Sunday to extend his lead over Tom Brady's 555 to three.

However, the Bucs star added four more to his tally to overtake the Saints star in Tampa Bay's big win over Las Vegas. Brady threw four touchdown passes to four different players - a 5-yard pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski, 4-yard pass to receiver Chris Godwin, 1-yard pass to receiver Tyler Johnson and a 33-yard pass to receiver Scotty Miller.

.@TomBrady takes the all-time lead in passing TDs with this toss to Tyler Johnson! #GoBucs



📺: #TBvsLV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nCwBl54Akc pic.twitter.com/1GARY3ikVs — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2020

In the past five games, the former Patriots star has 14 touchdowns and an interception. The 43-year-old's quick start to the season has seen him pip Drew Brees' touchdowns and the Bucs star will hope to keep the pace up throughout the season. Brees has managed 11 touchdown passes in six games this season, while Brady has raced to 18 in seven so far this campaign.

Brady completed 33 of 45 passes for 369 yards and four scores and the Tampa Bay offence dominated the proceedings to remain at the top in the NFC South standings. The Bucs led only 24-20 early in the fourth quarter, but Tampa Bay scored 21 unanswered points as their offence clicked into rhythm.

The Bucs are 5-2 ahead of their game against the Giants and with the potential arrival of Antonio Brown, the best is yet to come for Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Bucs which will see him reunite with Brady and coach Bruce Arians. If Brown can recreate some of his Pittsburgh form which made him one of the best in the business, the Bucs are likely to be strong contenders for the Super Bowl as they look to the make the most of Brady's presence in Tampa Bay.

(Image Courtesy: NFL.com)