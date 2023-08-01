Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler in a MMA Rules match in WWE: What will be the stipulations?

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will square off at SummerSlam 2023. Since Baszler turned on Rousey at Money in the Bank 2023, the two have been at odds. Because of the betrayal, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were able to pin Rousey for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

3 things you need to know

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on August 5 (August 6 in India)

This will be the 36th edition of the pay-per-view event

Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Title will be on the line against Jey Uso in the main event of SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler to take place under MMA rules at SummerSlam

WWE aired a promotional video starring The Queen of Spades and The Baddest Woman on the Planet on the July 31, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. The package discussed their time as MMA fighters as well as their pro wrestling journey. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler would later face off in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam on August 5.

The specific match rules that the superstars must follow have yet to be determined. Given that the fight is expected to be fought under MMA rules, the basic rules of the sport should apply. Baszler vs. Rousey, like mixed martial arts, can end in a variety of ways, including knockout, submission, TKO, forfeit, no contest, or the judges' decision.

What could be the rules of Rousey vs Baszler MMA match?

If WWE wants to follow the exact MMA rules, it will almost certainly need to invite three judges to the high-profile contest at SummerSlam 2023. Non-title MMA fights are divided into three rounds of a maximum of five minutes each. This rule could be incorporated into Rousey's match against Baszler at SummerSlam 2023 by the creative team. This could add authenticity to the contest's stipulation.

Certain maneuvers and strikes are prohibited under MMA fight rules. WWE, on the other hand, is unlikely to include such restrictions in the high-profile match. Fans would be eager to see how the company produces Baszler vs. Rousey with a mixed martial arts twist because pro wrestling is known for jaw-dropping spots and unique sequences. Moreover, what do you think, is there enough space in the squared circle to take the form of an Octagon for one night?