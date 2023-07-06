The undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns was pinned for the first time in over three years during The Bloodline Civil War match at the WWE Money In The Bank last weekend. This came weeks after the 36-year-old completed 1000 days as a champion in WWE last month. Reports later claimed that WWE was initially against the idea of Jey Uso pinning down Reigns before his championship reign came to an end.

3 Things You Need To Know

Roman Reigns won the WWE universal champion on August 30, 2020

He earned the WWE Championship after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Reigns has since held both titles, making him one of the longest-running champions

Which superstar will end Roman Reigns' historic run in WWE?

At WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against Cody Rhodes, who was perceived as a credible challenger. Despite Rhodes' reputation, he was unable to halt Reigns' reign of dominance in solo matches. After Rhodes' recent defeat at WWE Money In The Mank 2023, speculation about the individual who will eventually bring an end to Roman Reigns' championship run has reached unprecedented levels.

On asking the same to Google AI, the first name that pops up is Drew McIntyre, a superstar who has fought Reigns a couple of times in recent years. As per the Google AI, McInture is the most likely contender to defeat Reigns and he is also popular. Moreover, the AI also listed down reasons why McIntyre could be Reigns’ nemesis while saying that the moment could take shape at major events like WrestleMania and Summerslam. Here’s a look at the reasons listed by Google AI.

I think McIntyre's time is now. He is ready to be the top star in WWE, and I think he will be able to defeat Reigns and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Here are some reasons why I think McIntyre will defeat Reigns: McIntyre is a great wrestler. He is one of the best in-ring performers in WWE, and he is always capable of putting on a great match. McIntyre is popular with fans. He has been getting increasingly popular with fans over the past few months, and I think he will be able to get the fans behind him in a big way. McIntyre is ready to be the top star in WWE. He has the talent, the charisma, and the momentum to be the next big thing in WWE.

What is Drew McIntyre up to?

However, it is worth noting that in Reigns’ current championship run, he last defended his title against Drew McIntyre at the WWE Clash at the Castle in August 2022. The Celtic Warrior returned to WWE for the first time since WrestleMania 39 at WWE Money In The Bank. He ignited a feud against the Intercontinental champion Gunther.