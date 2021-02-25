Rory McIlroy Calls Tiger Woods 'not Superman', Slams Those Questioning His Golf Career

Golf legend Tiger Woods suffered a horrific car crash on Tuesday and was subsequently rushed to the hospital for surgery. The 45-year-old was involved in a single-vehicle crash after his luxury SUV rolled over several times onto the hillside. The golf legend is known to have narrowly cheated death but suffered severe injuries on his legs.

Tiger Woods accident: Rory McIlroy says Golf legend's comeback is far from the equation

Tiger Woods' accident has shaken the sporting world, with many sending the 45-year-old a speedy recovery. And once it was clear the golf legend was out of danger, talks and timeframe of his comeback were amongst the talking points for fans and the golf fraternity. Woods is no stranger to comebacks, having undergone back surgeries five times in his career, with the latest one coming as recently as December last year.

And while fans are optimistic of the golf legend's comeback, fellow golfer Rory McIlroy has advised caution saying that his career is out of the equation at the moment. McIlroy was at the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession Club in Florida and spoke passionately about Woods and his accident.

"At this stage, I think everyone should just be grateful that he’s here, that he’s alive, that his kids haven’t lost their dad. That’s the most important thing. Golf is so far from the equation right now. It’s not even on the map at this point." -Rory Mcllroy on Tiger Woods condition

The 31-year-old seemed uncomfortable with the news coverage of Woods’ accident and said that much of it sounded as if the golf legend did not survive the crash. He said “I was looking at some of the coverage [Tuesday] and they were talking as if he’s gone. He was in a car crash, it was really bad, he’s really fortunate to [still] be here, which is great. But that’s the extent of it". When quizzed on how players can “pay tribute’’ to Woods at this week’s tournament, Mcllroy replied staunchly, "Pay tribute to him? He’s not gone. He’s been in a very bad accident. We’re lucky that he’s still here. We should pay tribute to him every day for being in the PGA Tour and what he’s done for golf".

Tiger Woods, over the years, has battled a series of knee and back injuries and has spent much time away from the game since his 2019 Masters win. Over the course of a career that has spanned more than 25 years, the American has always comeback roaring from the adversity and one can hope that the 45-year-old can do the same this season. Tiger Woods' social media accounts further provided an update on his surgery, revealing that the golf legend was awake, responsive and recovering.

(Image Courtesy: pgatour.com)