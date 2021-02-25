Will Tiger Woods Retire? Golf Legend's Career Could Draw To A Close Following Car Crash

Golf legend Tiger Woods is recovering from a lengthy surgery following his horrific accident on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The 45-year-old was involved in a single-vehicle crash after his luxury SUV rolled over several times onto the hillside. Woods is known to have suffered severe injuries to his leg and narrowly escaped death, thanks to him wearing a seatbelt. Here's the Tiger Woods injury update:

Will Tiger Woods retire? Tiger Woods accident raises question marks on golf career

Tiger Woods' career has been put into jeopardy after the golf legend was involved in a serious accident earlier this week. The 45-year-old golfer's vehicle sustained major damage, and Woods suffered serious leg injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors said there was no immediate evidence that Woods was impaired. Authorities said they checked for any odour of alcohol or other signs he was under the influence of a substance and found none.

In the official statement by Woods' Twitter account, Dr Anish Mahajan of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center gave an update on the famed golfer's condition, saying in part that Woods had multiple "open fractures" to his lower right leg. Woods also had a rod placed in his tibia and screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle during an emergency surgery. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods is lucky to be alive after he crashed his sports utility vehicle and has no life-threatening injuries as such.

However, Tiger Woods' condition could have major implications for his golf career. The 45-year-old was already rehabbing from a fifth back procedure before his accident earlier this week. Woods had undergone surgery on December 23 and had earlier revealed that there was no timeline on his return, as he is yet to ramp up his golfing activity. Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Scott Boden believes that a lot will depend on the scope of the golfer's injuries, speaking on CNBC’s “The News with Shepard Smith". Boden said that it could be a long road to recovery for the Golf legend, but it is never safe to consider Tiger Woods out.

Woods had a microdiscectomy in December, to alleviate nerve pain in his lower back. He had the same procedure three previous times, once in 2014 and twice in 2015. Woods also had a far more serious spinal fusion in April 2017, from which he returned less than a year later. Tiger Woods had a disappointing 2020 season, as he played just nine times, with his best finish a tie for ninth in January. He last played in an exhibition, the PNC Championship, in December with his son, Charlie, now 12, just days before his latest back procedure.

(Image Courtesy: AP)