Roy Jones Jr Hits Back At Mike Tyson With THIS Threatening Training Video: Watch

A couple of days ago, Mike Tyson took the internet by storm after a video of him knocking out his trainer Rafael Cordeiro went viral. The video was loved by many, with boxing legend Danny Williams claiming that Mike Tyson could "seriously hurt" Roy Jones Jr when the two come face-to-face later this year. Roy Jones Jr fired back at Mike Tyson this week with a training video of his own. Roy Jones Jr shared a video on his Facebook page where he can be seen showing his devastating speed and classy footwork. Even though the boxer didn’t knock out a trainer, he looked completely in top form despite being 51 years old.

The two boxing legends are scheduled to collide in an exhibition match on November 28, 2020, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Though Tyson vs Jones Jr would the main event the night, the PPV will also feature fights like Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan and others. According to various reports, Tyson vs Jones Jr will be officially sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) and would be an eight-round fight.

Tyson vs Jones Jr fight details: Roy Jones Jr ready for Mike Tyson

A couple of days ago, Roy Jones Jr sat down with ESPN where he revealed that he’s prepared to trade blows with Mike Tyson. Roy Jones Jr said that he has to depend on his superior movement and stamina to beat Tyson, who he believes is like a “pitbull pup”. “Mike Tyson knows one way. It's like playing with a pitbull pup – he'll play, but he'll get lost because all he knows is [to] go at it. That's all Mike knows, go at it. So I've got to be prepared for whatever Mike comes out with,” Roy Jones Jr added.

Tyson vs Jones Jr fight details: Complete match card

Heavyweight bout: Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr (Rounds 8)

Cruiserweight bout: Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson (Rounds 6)

Light heavyweight bout: Sweden Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan (Rounds 8)

Cruiserweight bout: Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter (Rounds 6)

Image Source: Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr - Instagram