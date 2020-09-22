Mike Tyson Could Face Tyson Fury And Anthony Joshua For Heavyweight Titles, Claims Trainer

Mike Tyson could go on to beat world champions, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, says his trainer Rafael Cordeiro. Tyson, who is set to face Roy Jones Jr. on November 28 in an eight-round exhibition match, has been a social media highlight this year for his stellar transformation. Despite being 54, Iron Mike appears to be in better shape than even as he aims to make a triumphant return to the boxing ring.

Mike Tyson to face Tyson Fury, AJ next?

MMA trainer Rafael Cordeiro can be largely credited for Iron Mike's insane transformation. During a recent training session, Tyson grabbed social media attention after he almost knocked out Cordeiro with a vicious combo. Tyson is also known to be training for six to seven hours a day, preparing for his first fight in 15 years.

Speaking to TMZ Sport, Rafael Cordeiro said he believed Mike can still put up a strong fight against the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, and even challenge for the boxing titles if he wants to. "I believe Mike can do it. If he put his mind, he wanna fight for the belt one day, why not? Who says it's impossible to do?" Cordeiro said. "He's fighting every single day in the gym and I believe the best still to come. Why not? If one day he wants to prove, he put his techniques to the test, why not (fight for) for the belt?"

The video from this past week took the internet by storm where Tyson can be seen sparring with Rafael Cordeiro. Training with his usual intensity, Tyson seemingly got too engrossed, resulting in him landing a ferocious right hook on his trainer. Despite the fight against Roy Jones Jr. being an exhibition bout, the Baddest Man on the Planet seems determined to leave no stones unturned in his preparation.

His insane training routine has not gone unnoticed by his opponent, who told Sky Sports last week that he might have made a mistake by agreeing to get in the ring with Iron Mike. "He's still Mike Tyson, he's still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring," Jones said. "If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He's the bigger guy, he's the explosive guy."

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on November 28. The bout will be streamed live on social media platform Triller along with the rest of the match card.

(Image Credits: Mike Tyson Instagram, AP)