Canelo Alvarez Taught Ryan Garcia Brutal Body Shot That He Used To KO Luke Campbell: Watch

For the first time in his pro boxing career, Ryan Garcia found himself on the canvas during his lightweight clash against former gold medallist Luke Campbell on Saturday. However, the rising star picked himself up and dominated the rest of the bout, hitting Campbell with a vicious body shot in the seventh round to win the match in Taxes. With the win, Ryan Garcia took his undefeated streak to 21-0, which is impressive, considering the head-hitters he has bested in the past.

Campbell knockout: Alvarez taught Garcia the vicious body shot

Ryan Garcia has been working with Canelo Alvarez and his trainer Eddy Reynoso in San Diego since 2018 and the pound-for-pound juggernaut played a huge role during Garcia’s recent training camp. A video shared by Garcia’s father Henry, shows Canelo teaching the 22-year-old the vicious hook to the body that ‘King RY’ eventually used to take down Luke Campbell.

The ringside angle of Ryan Garcia's KO 📲 pic.twitter.com/3cOe1PVUqv — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) January 3, 2021

Also Read l Ryan Garcia left hook: LeBron, Lillard, others praise Garcia after viral Campbell KO

Last month, Canelo Alvarez defeated Callum Smith to claim the WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine super-middleweight titles and focused his mind on his young protégé, who lived up to his expectation and took down Luke Campbell. Speaking after the crushing defeat, Campbell admitted Garcia impressed him with his style, claiming that he had never been hit harder during his illustrious career.

“He’s very heavy handed. Even when I was blocking the shots, I could feel them. That was the hardest shot I was ever hit with,” said the Brit during the post-fight interview.

Also Read l Ryan Garcia calls out Gervonta Davis for blockbuster fight, vows to put ‘Tank’ to sleep

While talking about his protégé’s performance, Canelo told Little Giant Boxing that by defeating Campbell, Garcia proved that he ‘has balls’. “This fight is going to serve him more than all the ones he has fought," he added. Though he was impressed with Garcia, he advised him to stay more alert and patient, while mentioning the time he dropped to the canvas in the second round.

Also Read l Ryan Garcia SLAMMED by pregnant girlfriend after he was caught kissing Malu Trevejo

Campbell knockout: What’s next for King RY?

After the bout, Ryan Garcia wasted no time in calling out Floyd Mayweather's protégé Gervonta Davis, who recently defeated Léo Santa Cruz. He then called out Devin Haney who was present at the arena. "I want to fight Devin too. I want to be a man of my word and fight Tank, I know people are worried about that one but I'm ready for it," he added.

Also Read l Callum Smith suffers from gruesome ‘detached bicep’ during Canelo Alvarez fight: Watch

Image Source: Ryan Garcia/ Instagram, DAZN