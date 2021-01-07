Gervonta Davis Seemingly Confirms Ryan Garcia Mega-fight In Now-deleted Tweet

Gervonta Davis possibly confirmed a super-fight with rising star Ryan Garcia in a now-deleted tweet by asking his rival to “shut up and get ready”. There’s plenty of clamour for a fight between the two lightweights, especially after Garcia defeated Luke Campbell last weekend with a devastating KO in the seventh round. Soon after the fight, Ryan Garcia lit the touch paper as he wasted no time in calling out the Tank, even vowing to end the bout within two rounds on a recent Instagram post.

Did Gervonta Davis confirm Ryan Garcia super-fight?

Gervonta Davis, who currently holds the lightweight and super featherweight titles, recently took to Twitter and responded to Garcia’s comments, claiming that the super-fight has already been made. In a now-deleted tweet, The Tank wrote, “Lol, when have I ever been a b***h?! 'You know who you talked to 10 minutes before your ring walk. The fight's already been made. Now shut up and get ready”.

However, Ryan Garcia’s promoter Eric later confirmed that the two parties are yet to talk about a possible Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia bout. After taking down his tweet, Davis took to Instagram and posted a fan-made poster for the bout with the caption, “I rather handle s*** with violence instead of speaking”.

Despite this, Oscar De La Hoya is desperate for Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia and he recently sent a tweet to Floyd Mayweather - Davis' promoter and mentor - asking him about the about. The Tank has fought in the super-featherweight division for most of his boxing career, but in 2019, he stepped up to the lightweight to win the WBA regular title against Yuriorkis Gamboa. He recently showed interest in joining the 132lbs division, which boasts of talents like Teofimo Lopez, Vasyl Lomachenko and Devin Haney.

A fight between Davis and Garcia has been in the pipeline for months, with the two stars trading words on social media. The two earlier agreed to fight in a sparring session, but the bout never materialised. Both the fighters have an undefeated pro-boxing record, with Davis at 23-0 and Garcia at 21-0.

