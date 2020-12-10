Ryan Newman, Bubba Wallace Among Google's Most-searched Athletes Of 2020 In United States

With Google recently revealing their Year in Search data, fans have been able to find out which athletes dominated the internet in 2020. According to the search engine’s data for the United States, NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Newman and Bubba Wallace were among the top trending searches in 2020. While Ryan Newman made a top-five appearance in the ‘People’ category as well, both Newman and Bubba Wallace were in the top three when it came to the ‘Athlete’ category.

Ryan Newman and Bubba Wallace among the most searched in 2020

The list was made available to the public recently, with Google disclosing the data for a variety of categories. In the ‘Athlete’ most searched list for 2020, American race car driver Ryan Newman stood in the first place, followed by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The podium was rounded out by Newman’s colleague Bubba Wallace. Mike Tyson, who returned to the ring earlier this year stood in fourth place, while French basketballer Rudy Gobert rounded out the Top 5.

Ryan Newman condition: Driver talks about the impact of the horrific crash

Ryan Newman was part of a horrific last-lap crash that took place during the Daytona 500 held in February 2020. The NASCAR driver was tapped from behind by Ryan Blaney, with his car veering off the track and bouncing off the wall. After a severe collision with the onrushing car, the Ryan Newman Daytona crash meant that it took around 15 minutes to extract the driver from the wreck and take him to the hospital.

Do me a favor this Holiday Season - talk to your family about organ donation. It’s a conversation everyone should have. And, if you haven’t signed up as an organ donor, head to https://t.co/Arrez5vmze & sign up. Happy Thanksgiving! @DonateLifeIN @INDonorNetwork @Driven2Save pic.twitter.com/sgfxkptbDe — Ryan Newman (@RyanJNewman) November 26, 2020

Last month, the 43-year-old talked about how the Ryan Newman Daytona crash has changed him forever. The Roush Fenway Racing driver admitted that he has become more empathetic and giving, conceding that he has become a better dad as a result of the crash. The NASCAR racer recently became a spokesperson for organ donation through the Indiana Donor Network’s Driven2SaveLives program and talked about the importance of the practice.

Bubba Wallace noose: 23XI Racing driver in third place

Joining Ryan Newman in the most searched list was 27-year-old Bubba Wallace. The NASCAR driver has been one of the most vocal supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement over the past year and has made great efforts in a bid to make NASCAR more inclusive. The driver’s efforts have also led to him receiving the 2020 Comcast Community Champion award and the Stan Musial Award for Extraordinary Character for his achievements off the track. The driver also showed tremendous mental strength to overcome the infamous noose incident that rocked the NASCAR world earlier this year.

Image Credits: Ryan Newman Instagram, Bubba Wallace Instagram