Sacha Baron Cohen Jokes About Tiger Woods' Accident On Jimmy Kimmel Show, Fans Explode

Sacha Baron Cohen was on a recent Jimmy Kimmel Live! episode, where he performed a sketch about selling black market vaccines to celebrities like Kanye West. While he promotes Borat 2, he gets a call. Towards the end of the sketch, Sacha Baron Cohen ends up joking about Tiger Woods and his accident.

Sacha Baron Cohen on Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Tiger Woods accident

.@SachaBaronCohen MIGHT be selling vaccines to celebrities… pic.twitter.com/Rzlbc8APGu — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) March 5, 2021

The interview on the show begins with him promoting Borat 2, which is interrupted after a phone call on the burner phone on the desk. “Bono? Oh hey man, what’s up?” he asks into the phone, letting him know he has vaccines like AstraZeneca and Pfizer before asking which one he wants. "Yeah, Venmo is fine".

Throughout the sketch he pretends to get a call from various celebrities like Tom Cruise, who Cohen says is old enough to get it legally. He even gets a call from Kanye West. "Yo, yo, yo, I can get you Johnson & Johnson. No, not Dakota and Don," Cohen replies. He even refers to West's divorce from Kim Kardashian, asking: "What do you mean you only need one now? I’ve got you down for six... Oh, sorry, I hadn’t heard".

"And don’t drive for six hours. If only Tiger had listened to me," Cohen says in the end.

Twitter reacts to Sacha Baron Cohen on Tiger Woods

Never laughed so much watching from the UK.superb — Ann Marie Buscema (@AnnBuscema) March 5, 2021

This has made my cheeks hurt from laughing so hard. LOL Priceless! — Brenda (@BrenLG) March 5, 2021

He makes a joke about Tiger also. — DudeMan (@RoMaFa27) March 5, 2021

Tiger Woods injury update

On February 23, Tiger Woods was injured during a car crash. While he was immediately rushed to the hospital, his injuries could have easily been fatal. As per reports, the surgery worked on “significant orthopaedic injuries” for his lower right ankle and leg. Reports added the 45-year-old was responsive after the injury and has suffered trauma to the muscle and soft tissue.

As per the recent affidavit, Woods was found unconscious by a local resident. The affidavit, filed in the court by law enforcement, adds that a man heard the crash and walked towards Woods' rolled over SUV.

(Image credits: AP)