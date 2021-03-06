Affidavit Reveals Tiger Woods Was Found Unconscious By Local Resident After Crash

American golfer Tiger Woods was found unconscious in his car by a local resident moments after his vehicle crashed in Rolling Hills Estates, California. According to an affidavit, filed in the court by law enforcement, a man heard the crash and walked towards the rolled-over SUV, where he spotted Woods lying unconscious as he would not answer his questions. This is the first time the authorities have revealed Woods was found unconscious.

Read: Tiger Woods' Ex-mistress Rachel Uchitel Appointed As Relationship Guru For Dating Website

Earlier, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Johann Schoegl had told USA TODAY that Woods was alert when investigators reached the scene as he was answering basic questions. According to the affidavit, Woods later told the officers that he did not know how he crashed his SUV and did not even remember driving the car on the day of the accident. The information was revealed in a court document filed by the authorities seeking approval for a search warrant for the car's data recorder.

Read: Here's What Tiger Woods Reportedly Told Investigators After The Accident

'Not seeking blood sample'

The investigating team is not seeking Woods' blood samples from the day of the accident as they believe it to be an "accident". The Sheriff Department wants to establish if there was any negligence on part of the driver or any technical issue that may have resulted in a crash. Schoegl said the search warrant for the car's data recorder is a standard operating procedure. Authorities are looking to determine if the driver of the car was involved in any illegal activity, such as using a mobile phone while driving.

Read: Tiger Woods Thanks 'Every Golfer And Fan' For Helping Him Recover From Horrific Car Crash

The 15-time major champion was found in a rolled-over SUV on February 23 near a Los Angeles County. Woods suffered an injury in his leg and later underwent surgery at a hospital. According to the golfer's team, the 45-year-old is doing fine and recovering from the surgery.

Read: Tiger Woods Might Have 'Fallen Asleep' While Driving During Car Crash: Forensic Analysts