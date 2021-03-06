Tiger Woods Was Unconscious, Could Not Respond To Questions As New Details Emerge Of Crash

As Tiger Woods continues to recover from his injuries, more details are emerging from his car crash in Los Angeles last month. The 45-year-old vehicle left its lane, went across the median into the southbound lanes, went off the road, hit a tree, rolled over and sustained major frontal damage. Woods' suffered major fractures on his legs which required lengthy surgeries after he narrowly cheated death. Here's the Tiger Woods injury update -

Tiger Woods unconscious? Witness mentions golf legend was not responding moments after crash

According to a court document obtained by ESPN, Tiger Woods was unconscious in a mangled SUV after he crashed the vehicle in Southern California last week. The document also revealed that a nearby resident and not a sheriff's deputy was first on the scene. The witness who lives near the accident scene in Rolling Hills Estates just outside Los Angeles, heard the crash and walked to the SUV, Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Johann Schloegl wrote in the affidavit. He informed the authorities that Woods was unconscious and did not respond to his questions.

The affidavit also mentioned that his first deputy, Carlos Gonzalez, arrived minutes later and has said Woods appeared to be in shock but was conscious and able to answer basic questions. The golf legend told deputies, both at the wreckage and later at the hospital, that he did not know how the crash occurred and didn't remember driving. The document was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday as a part of probable cause requesting that a search warrant be approved for the 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV's data recorder, known as a black box.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Johann Schloegl previously told USA Today that he did not seek a search warrant for Woods' blood samples, which could be screened for drugs and alcohol. Sheriff Alex Villanueva has said that the golf legend was driving alone in good weather, there was no evidence of impairment, and the crash was "purely an accident." However, depending on what is found on the data recorder, Woods could face a misdemeanour driving charge or a traffic citation.

The crash injured Woods' right leg, requiring a lengthy surgery to stabilize shattered tibia and fibula bones. A combination of screws and pins was used for injuries in the ankle and foot. This is the 10th major operation during his career, following his fifth back surgery in December.

(Image Courtesy: AP)