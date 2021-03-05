Tiger Woods' Ex-mistress Rachel Uchitel Appointed As Relationship Guru For Dating Website

Tiger Woods' former mistress Rachel Uchitel is turning over a new leaf as she embarks on a new career as a relationship guru and has become a spokesperson for a "sugar daddy" website called Seeking Arrangement. The website aims at helping young women or men looking for a romantic relationship with an older person in return for financial support. Her new gig comes a decade after she was the headline act of the Tiger Woods cheating scandal in 2009, which ended with the golf legend's divorce with now ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Rachel Uchitel sugar baby: Tiger Woods' ex-mistress now a spokesperson for relationship site

Rachel Uchitel has had her fair share of relationship scandals that have made their way to media over the years. The former nightclub manager and hostess was caught on camera kissing married lawyer Ed Batts who she met through sugar daddy dating site Seeking Arrangement. The pair have now split with Uchitel moving onto her new gig while aiming to bring stability to her life. And while Tiger Woods is currently recovering from his car crash, the 46-year-old is cashing in with a reported six-figure deal on her notorious connection to the legendary golfer after signing a lucrative deal to partner with the popular “sugar daddy” dating site.

According to Daily Mail, her new deal involves making videos where she dishes out dating tips as well as trying to correct 'misconceptions' about the site. On top of that, The 46-year-old is also taking part in a series of podcasts that deal with dating and relationships and recently starred on one called Pretty Messed Up alongside Backstreet Boy AJ McClean. She is also appearing on a second relationship-themed show called Intimate Knowledge with Real Housewives of Orange County star, Meghan King.

The website claims to have more than 20 million users and Uchitel insists it isn’t about trading cash for sex, instead it is about being upfront about what you want from a relationship. Uchitel claims that instead of being “taboo", Seeking Arrangement should be seen as a modern way for women to feel “taken care of and loved". The 46-year-old suggests that dating through the site is like dating on any other platform, except it emphasises honesty: “It’s for people who want to be transparent about what they want walking into a relationship". Uchitel herself uses the site and her profile according to Daily Mail makes it clear that she wasn't looking for long term love, with the 45-year-old writing: "I am looking for a discreet arrangement that benefits us both".

(Image Courtesy: Rachel Uchitel Instagram)