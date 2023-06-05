After news emerged claiming that Sakshi Malik and other wrestlers have withdrawn from the protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the 2016 Olympics Bronze medalist has issued a statement denying the reports. Sakshi has said they haven't backed out of the protest and that the fight against Singh will continue until justice is delivered. Sakshi confirmed that she has only resumed her duties as a special officer in the Indian Railways.

"We haven't backed out of the protest. The fight will continue. Besides protesting, I am also fulfilling my duties with the railways. I want to make it absolutely clear that the way we are planning and ensuring that no violence takes place. I am an OSD first and I have responsibilities. I am looking after the work," Sakshi Malik told news agency ANI.

ALSO READ | Wrestlers' Protest: Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia & Vinesh resume duties at Indian Railways

There were reports that the wrestlers have withdrawn from the protest. However, Sakshi and other wrestlers immediately issued a statement dismissing the reports. Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are the other two wrestlers who have been the face of the protest for more than a month now.

"The news about us withdrawing from the protest is fake. It is being peddled to weaken our crusade. We are not going to back down until justice is served. The conversation with Amit Shah was pretty normal. There was no final solution. We just want action to be taken against Brij Bhushan Singh," she added.

ALSO READ | False rumours being spread on women wrestlers taking back the FIR: Bajrang Punia

What are the demands of protesting wrestlers?

Singh, who is also an MP from Uttar Pradesh, has been accused by wrestlers of harassment and sexual abuse. The wrestlers claim that Singh misused his position as WFI chief to take undue advantage of athletes including some minor girls. However, the politician has dismissed the allegations, asking wrestlers to provide evidence. For the time being, Singh has stepped aside from the day-to-day functioning of the wrestling body.

The wrestlers, however, want authorities to arrest Singh and put him behind bars. An FIR against Singh was filed by Delhi police earlier last month but the investigation is still going on with serious charges including the POCSO Act. On the other hand, the wrestlers were temporarily detained by the Delhi police on May 28 after they had decided to hold a 'maha panchayat' in front of the new parliament building on the day of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Image: PTI