Will Lewis Hamilton Make His Move To Ferrari At The End Of F1 2020 Season?

After successfully winning his sixth championship with Mercedes this season, Lewis Hamilton's time with the team is under the scanner. Reports emerged about him having talks with Ferrari over a potential move at the end of 2020 season. A host of top drivers’ contracts come to an end next season and among them is Hamilton. The current World Champion has long been linked with a move to Ferrari after previously admitting his admiration for F1’s most illustrious team.

F1: Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari

Earlier, Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Hamilton had held discussions with Ferrari about his move to the team. The rumours picked up pace after Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said that he was “happy” that someone of Hamilton’s quality is available post-2020. According to BBC, Hamilton said that everything that happens behind closed doors is private. He also said that he loves where he is and he doesn't want to make a quick decision to do something else. He thinks that it’s only smart and wise for him to sit and think of what he wants. After all, it is the last period or stage in his career.

F1: Ferrari confirms Lewis Hamilton talks

Ferrari chief executive Louis Camilleri has confirmed F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is eager to join the team when his time at Mercedes comes to an end. Hamilton has long been linked with a move to Ferrari after previously admitting his admiration for the Italian outfit. Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said that Ferrari have a long-term agreement with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel. He also added that the team is flattered that other drivers and Lewis want to come and join them. It would also be premature to decide anything for the future.

F1: Ferrari 2019 season

Ferrari finished last season in second place in the constructors' championship while Leclerc and Vettel were fourth and fifth place in the drivers' championship. However, the two had a turbulent second half to the season. In Brazil, they crashed into each other during the race. Four-time world champion Vettel made high-profile mistakes over the last two seasons and was beaten hands down by Ferrari newcomer Leclerc in the points table this year.

