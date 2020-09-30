Sebastian Vettel Leaves Fans In Splits, Talks About His Fun Indian Grand Prix Experience

Sebastian Vettel is one of the finest Formula 1 drivers in history and enjoyed a 100% record at the Indian Grand Prix. The Indian GP, which was held thrice between 2011 and 2013, saw the then Red Bull star decimate his fellow racers at the Buddh International Circuit. While it has been seven years since the last Indian Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel, who now races for the Ferrari F1 team, has fond memories from his time when he visited the country.

Sebastian Vettel Indian Grand Prix: Ferrari F1 team star recounts a hilarious elephant story

Ferrari F1 team star Sebastian Vettel sat down for a virtual autograph session with his fans at the Russian Grand Prix where some Indian fans asked the German ace about his experience racing in India. The fan revealed that he had watched Sebastian Vettel race to victory in the 2011 Indian Grand Prix and asked what he thought of the Buddh International circuit, The 33-year-old was quick to quip that he had won all three raced in India and naturally he loved racing in the country. The Ferrari F1 team star further revealed a hilarious incident after his 2013 win in India.

Seb's Indian Grand Prix tales 🙂



An absolute gem from the recent virtual autograph sessions at last weekend's Russian Grand Prix! 🐘 🇮🇳#F1 pic.twitter.com/h4yyIh8Bh5 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 29, 2020

The former Red Bull revealed that his team had a small party after their 2013 win, where he drank a bit too much and was pretty hungover on his way back. Sebastian Vettel revealed that he did not feel so good and asked his driver whether there was an elephant on the road or was it him imaging things as he was drunk. The driver revealed that there was actually an elephant in the middle of the road and the German ace revealed that he will never forget that incident.

Sebastian Vettel F1 wins: Sebastian Vettel net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Sebastian Vettel net worth is an astonishing $140 million. The Vettel net worth includes the 33-year-old's staggering $40 million salary at Ferrari along with bonuses. According to several reports, the German bags close to $500,000 in endorsements with the likes of watch brand Casio, car manufacturer Infiniti, petroleum brand Shell & clothing brand Pepe Jeans. While the German ace is one of the wealthiest F1 drivers around, he lives in a humble cottage somewhere in Switzerland.

The Sebastian Vettel F1 wins have helped his career earnings amount to a mammoth total of $511.9 million until last year according to Forbes. The 33-year-old won four F1 championships all with Red Bull before signing for the Ferrari F1 team in 2015. After an underwhelming spell, Sebastian Vettel will hope to bounce back in style with Racing Point, which will be rebranded as Aston Martin F1 Team from 2021.

(Image Courtesy: AP)