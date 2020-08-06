Sebastian Vettel To Replace Sergio Perez At Aston Martin, Could Sign A Three Year Contract

Four-time Formula One Drivers' champion Sebastian Vettel leaving Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season came as shocking news, not only to F1 fans but to the German racer himself. Since the news was made public last month, Vettel admitted that his split with the Italian racing giants was far from mutual. The 33-year-old former Red Bull racer is, however, not yet ready to hang up his boots, and has confirmed that he has held concrete discussions with several rival teams.

Sebastian Vettel to Aston Martin? Vettel Racing Point rumours intensify

According to reports, Sebastian Vettel is likely to join the Racing Point team next year, where he will replace Mexican driver Sergio Perez as the team's lead racer. According to German outlet Bild, Vettel is in advanced negations with Racing Point, which will re-brand to Aston Martin next season.

Vettel will be driver of Aston Martin, the new team currently known as Racing Point.



Certain reports even suggest that the German was supposed to be announced as the new racer for Racing Point as early as the upcoming weekend. However, those plans appear to be shelved since Perez will be missing this weekend's event at Silverstone Circuit due to his COVID-19 infection.

Back in April, Aston Martin confirmed their return to F1 in 2021 by rebranding Team Racing Point. Aston Martin injected a sum of £260 million of new capital to the Silverstone-based racing team through Lawrence Stroll's Yew Tree Consortium. Stroll bought Racing Point in 2018 through a consortium led by a group of investors.

Sebastian Vettel being the face of Aston Martin's return to F1 makes sense for the British luxury car manufacturers from a commercial standpoint. Since Germany is the second-largest market for Aston Martin, Vettel leading the side could help boost sales in Vettel's native country.

What next for Sergio Perez?

Sergio Perez and the son of Lawrence Stroll, Lance Stroll, are currently the two racers for Racing Point. However, the arrival of Sebastian Vettel could signal the end of Perez's time with the team. The 30-year-old Mexican is being linked with a move to Team Red Bull. Former F1 racer Giedo van der Garde is one of many experts to have claimed that Sergio Perez should be snapped up by Red Bull to replace the struggling Alex Albon. While he might not be the face of the team, Perez would serve as more than adequate competition for Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

