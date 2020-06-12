Sebastian Vettel Not An Interesting Prospect For Mercedes: Valtteri Bottas

Former F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel will not be teaming up with current champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, according to Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas. F1 fans across the globe are hoping for Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff to make a play for the former Ferrari racer, who decided not to renew with the franchise after the end of his contract. Wolff has not shied away from discussing Vettel in interviews ever since, but Bottas claims that Mercedes has given him assurances his seat is not in danger.

Also Read: F1 news: Ferrari Boss Says He Would Be 'really Happy' If Sebastian Vettel Joins Mercedes

F1 news: Sebastian Vettel will not team up with Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes driver Valterri Bottas

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Valtteri Bottas revealed that Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff has given him assurances that his seat at the team will not be poached by Sebastian Vettel. Bottas' contract, like Lewis Hamilton's, will expire at the end of the season. While a Lewis Hamilton-Sebastian Vettel team would be a dream combo, Bottas revealed that Mercedes have told him they are not considering the former Ferrari star, which sits well with him.

Bottas, speaking on his contract, said that the situation is like the same he's had always and while he has had multi-year contracts in the past, the situation is no different this year. Toto Wolff had earlier said that Mercedes will not make a decision on its driver line-up until the end of the summer once the Formula One season has begun again, but revealed in a recent press conference that talks with Lewis Hamilton will resume now that the coronavirus lockdown is being eased.

Also Read: F1 news: Lewis Hamilton Feels UK Needs 'better Leaders' After Criticizing Govt's Pandemic Policies

F1 news: What next for Sebastian Vettel?

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow and Sebastian Vettel decide not to extend their contracthttps://t.co/LMvLsJZiP8 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 12, 2020

Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari announced the parting of ways last month after first teaming up in 2015. The news came as a shock to many F1 fans and had a domino effect, with Ferrari snapping up Carlos Sainz Jr, while Daniel Ricciardo replaced him at Renault. While Sebastian Vettel remains an interesting prospect for a bunch of teams considering his track record, according to Bottas' statements, Mercedes will not be one of them.

With Mercedes out of the reckoning, the options for Sebastian Vettel seem to diminish. Red Bull already has a leader with Max Verstappen while McLaren has the lineup set. Renault also snapped up Daniel Ricciardo, meaning Sebastian Vettel will find suitors hard to come by, despite his proven pedigree as a top racer.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Lashes Out At F1 Community For Silence Over George Floyd's Death

Also Read: With Racing Season Beginning In July, F1 Hopeful Daruvala's Special Flight Gamble Pays Off