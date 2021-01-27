Sekou Smith Death: Revered NBA Analyst Dies At 48, Cause Of Death Yet To Be Made Official

Revered NBA Analyst Sekou Smith breathed his last on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 (Wednesday IST). The 48-year-old covered basketball for more than two decades and spent the last 11 years with Turner Sports where he excelled as a TV analyst, podcaster and writer. Sekou is survived by his wife Heather and three children. Here's a look at the Sekou Smith cause of death.

Also Read: Sekou Smith Death: NBA Family And Fans Mourn After Beloved Reporter Loses COVID-19 Battle

Sekou Smith coronavirus: How did Sekou Smith die?

Sekou Smith joined Turner Sports in 2009 and worked as a reporter and an analyst for NBA.com and NBA TV. His main shows included “Game Time” and “The Beat,” and he was the host and creator of NBA.com’s “Hang Time” podcast and blog. Smith's last appearance in the podcast was on January 11, more than two weeks prior to his untimely death.

While statements by the NBA and Turner Sports haven't revealed what caused Sekou Smith's death, it is believed that the 48-year-old succumbed to his battle with coronavirus. New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy had even sent him good thoughts during his press conference last week.

Also Read: Nuggets' Murray Tossed After Hitting Mavs' Hardaway In Groin

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Sekou Smith pic.twitter.com/QyII7bcuXZ — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2021

Sekou Smith death: NBA community pays tribute to revered Analyst

Sekou Smith had graduated from the Jackson State University in 1997 and he wrote for the Indianapolis Star and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, covering the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks before joining Turner Sports. He was one of a handful of journalists who spent time inside the NBA's bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, to cover last season's playoffs, including the NBA Finals.

The NBA and sports media communities took to social media, paying tributes to their friend and colleague. Both the NBA and Turner Sports offered heartfelt condolences after his death, while many journalists and coaches also paid their respects to the late analyst.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant's 1963 Chevrolet From Vanessa Bryant Up For Sale, Could Rake In $250,000

Steve Kerr "I just heard the news about Sekou Smith and I am just devastated. I know I speak for our entire organization, just crushing news today. Sekou has been a part of the NBA family for a long time ... I just want to express our organization's condolences to Sekou's family" — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 27, 2021

Sekou Smith was the very best of us. Smart. Funny. Unflinching. Full of good. A lot of days and nights on the road with him – Bubble, Finals, Olympics, wherever – and always this: Photos of his kids playing ball, or graduating, or leaving for college. Godspeed, my friend. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2021

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Sekou Smith's death was terrible news and he was devastated by it. Kerr mentioned that Smith had been a part of the NBA family for a long time and offered his condolences to his family. Shams Charania, Adrian Wojnarowski, Marc Spears all paid their respects to NBA TV's stalwart, who passed away on Tuesday. Among NBA players, Phoenix Suns star and the NBPA president Chris Paul, Jamal Crawford and former Heat star Dwyane Wade paid tributes to Smith, with Philadelphia 76ers also expressing their profound grief on social media.

Also Read: Bradley Beal’s Wife Mocked for suggesting MLB Icon Hank Aaron Died Due To COVID-19 Vaccine

(Image Courtesy: NBA Instagram)