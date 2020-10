SFH Vs LIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, German Men's Handball Live

SG Flensburg Handewitt (SFH) will face HSG Nordhorn-Lingen (LIN) in the upcoming Bundesliga German Men's Handball game on Wednesday, October 7 at 10:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Flens-Arena in Flensburg. SG Flensburg Handewitt are currently seventh in the standings as they won their opening match against HSG Wetzlar (29-27) on Sunday. HSG Nordhorn-Lingen, on the other hand, occupy the fifteenth spot with one loss and no wins.

Here is our SFH vs LIN Dream11 prediction and SFH vs LIN Dream11 team.

SFH vs LIN live: SFH vs LIN Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Wednesday, October 10, 2020

Time: 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Flens-Arena in Flensburg, Germany

SFH vs LIN Dream11 prediction: Squad list

SFH vs LIN Dream11 team: SG Flensburg Handewitt squad

Benjamin Burić, Lasse Svan, Magnus Abelvik Rød, Gøran Søgard Johannessen, Magnus Jøndal, Johannes Golla, Torbjørn Bergerud, Mads Mensah Larsen, Jim Gottfridsson, Marius Steinhauser, Simon Jeppsson, Franz Semper, Holger Glandorf, Pelko Domen Sikošek, Hampus Wanne, Lasse Møller, Simon Hald, Jorn Persson, Mikkel Ebeling, Sören Hartwich

SFH vs LIN Dream11 team: HSG Nordhorn-Lingen squad

Robert Weber, Georg Pöhle, Toon Leenders, Bart Ravensbergen, Lutz Heiny, Luca de Boer, Lasse Seidel, Dennis Bartels, Björn Buhrmester, Pavel Mickal, Julian Possehl, Nicolas Verjans, Patrick Miedema, Levin Zare, Dominik Kalafut, Philipp Vorlicek, Alec Smit, Anton Prakapenia

SFH vs LIN Dream11 prediction: Top picks

SG Flensburg Handewitt: Benjamin Burić, Lasse Møller, Hampus Wanne

HSG Nordhorn-Lingen: Bart Ravensbergen, Julian Possehl, Robert Weber

SFH vs LIN Dream11 prediction: SFH vs LIN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Bart Ravensbergen

Defenders: Lasse Møller, Jim Gottfridsson, Julian Possehl

Forwards: Robert Weber, Pavel Mickal, Hampus Wanne (SP)

SFH vs LIN live: SFH vs LIN match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our SFH vs LIN Dream11 prediction is that SG Flensburg Handewitt will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SFH vs LIN Dream11 prediction and SFH vs LIN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SFH vs LIN Dream11 team and SFH vs LIN match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

