PCC Vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Game Preview

Prague CC are set to face Vinohrady CC in the ECS T10 Prague on Wednesday, October 7. The match will be played at Vinor Cricket Ground at 5:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our PCC vs VCC match prediction, PCC vs VCC Dream11 team and the probable PCC vs VCC playing 11. The PCC vs VCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

PCC vs VCC live: PCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction and preview

VCC are the in-form team in the tournament, having won both their matches on the opening day of the tournament. On the other hand, PCC won their first match against Prague Spartans quite comfortably but they lost their second match and will look to bounce back by beating Vinohrady CC. VCC would look to continue their winning momentum by beating their opponents. Fans can expect a thrilling PCC vs VCC live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the PCC vs VCC playing 11.

PCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PCC vs VCC Dream11 team

PCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: PCC squads for PCC vs VCC Dream11 team

Ali Hassan, Kushal Mendon, Smit Patel, Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Sudesh Wickramsekara (c), Aakash Parmar, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Rohit Deshmoyni, Piyush Singh Baghel, Jinnu Panilet, Prakash Sadasivan, Sudita Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy, Anthony Thompson, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Pavan Sunkara, Eswarmurthi Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Jeet Shah, Karthick Gopalakrishnan.

PCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: VCC squads for PCC vs VCC Dream11 team

Siddharth Goud, Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Benjamin Boulton Smith, Haris Hassan, Vojta Hasa, Kamal Bhinder, Benjamin Soucek, Chris Pearce, Alex Sirisena, Trinity Moyo, V Margasahayam, Arshad Yousafzai, Lakshay Sharma, S Rakshit.

PCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from PCC vs VCC Dream11 team

Ritik Tomar

Sudesh Wickramsekara

Siddharth Goud

Kushal Mendon

PCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: PCC vs VCC Dream11 team

PCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction

As per our PCC vs VCC match prediction, VCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The PCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction, PCC vs VCC top picks and PCC vs VCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PCC vs VCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

