Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai Vs Rajasthan Stats And Highlights Ft. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai registered a commanding 57-run win over Kolkata in Match 20 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Men in Blue were clinical in all three facets of the game as they dominated the proceedings from the word go to win their fourth match of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Courtesy of their win over Kolkata, the Mumbai outfit has now gone clear at the top of the Dream11 IPL points table with four wins in six games.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Top stats and highlights from the Mumbai vs Rajasthan match

Mumbai posted a massive total of 193/4 at the end of their 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav scored a blistering 47-ball 79. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya also chipped in with useful contributions. In response, Rajasthan got off to a horrible start as they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson inside the first three overs itself.

The Mumbai bowlers were relentless in their attack and their fielders backed them up with some exceptional fielding. Jos Buttler was the lone wolf for Rajasthan who scored a 44-ball 70 while the rest of the batsmen had no answers to Mumbai's impeccable bowling. Eventually, they were bowled out for 136 and lost their third consecutive match. Let's take a look at the top stats and highlights from the Mumbai vs Rajasthan match.

Mumbai lost one wicket in the powerplay against Rajasthan. The Mumbai team has now lost 10 wickets in the powerplay in the Dream11 IPL 2020, which is the most by any team alongside Rajasthan. They are followed by Bangalore and Chennai who have lost seven wickets in the powerplay in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Since IPL 2017, Rohit Sharma has faced 140 balls from leg-spinners where he has scored only 154 runs at a dismal average of 15.40. Rohit Sharma has also been dismissed on 10 occasions during this period and his strike rate is a modest 110.

Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 79 off 47 balls, recorded his highest score in the IPL, surpassing his score of 72 against Rajasthan itself in 2018.

This is the four consecutive match where Mumbai have scored over 60 runs in the last five overs of their innings. They scored 89/1 against Bangalore, 89/1 against Punjab, 61/1 against Hyderabad and 68/0 against Rajasthan.

Rajasthan scored 31/3 in their powerplay, which is the second-lowest score in the first six overs of the Dream11 IPL 2020 after Delhi's 23/3 against Punjab.

Mumbai is the team who has picked the most number of wickets in the powerplay alongside Punjab, with both teams accounting for 10 scalps apiece.

Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up three wickets in the death overs (16-20) against Rajasthan on Tuesday, became the bowler to take the most wickets in the final five overs in the Dream11 IPL 2020 alongside Kagiso Rabada, with 9 wickets each.

With his spell of 4-20, Jasprit Bumrah also recorded his best figures in the Dream11 IPL as he went past 3/7 that he had bagged against Kolkata in 2017.

