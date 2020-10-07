Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai Vs Rajasthan Stats And Highlights Ft. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Mumbai registered a commanding 57-run win over Kolkata in Match 20 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Men in Blue were clinical in all three facets of the game as they dominated the proceedings from the word go to win their fourth match of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Courtesy of their win over Kolkata, the Mumbai outfit has now gone clear at the top of the Dream11 IPL points table with four wins in six games.
Mumbai posted a massive total of 193/4 at the end of their 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav scored a blistering 47-ball 79. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya also chipped in with useful contributions. In response, Rajasthan got off to a horrible start as they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson inside the first three overs itself.
The Mumbai bowlers were relentless in their attack and their fielders backed them up with some exceptional fielding. Jos Buttler was the lone wolf for Rajasthan who scored a 44-ball 70 while the rest of the batsmen had no answers to Mumbai's impeccable bowling. Eventually, they were bowled out for 136 and lost their third consecutive match. Let's take a look at the top stats and highlights from the Mumbai vs Rajasthan match.
