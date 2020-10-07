POR Vs SPA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Match Preview

Portugal and Spain will go head-to-head in a friendly as they prepare for the UEFA Nations League campaign this week. The two sides will face each other on October 7, Wednesday (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. Here's a look at our POR vs SPA Dream11 prediction and POR vs SPA Dream11 team.

POR vs SPA live: POR vs SPA Dream11 prediction and preview

Portugal are set to host Spain at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Wednesday in an international friendly. Portugal are undefeated in their last five friendlies with Spain searching for their fourth friendly victory in a row. Spain come into this game having thrashed Ukraine 4-0, while Portugal come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Sweden in their UEFA Nations League clash.

POR vs SPA Dream11 prediction: Portugal vs Spain Head-to-Head

In 36 previous encounters between the two sides, Spain have emerged victorious on 17 occasions while Portugal have won six. The remaining 13 matches have ended in draws. The last time the two sides met was in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup which ended in a memorable 3-3 draw.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's 10-year-old Rape Case Trial Set To Begin In Nevada, USA: Report

POR vs SPA live: POR vs SPA Dream11 team, top picks

POR vs SPA live - Portugal probable playing 11

Rui Patricio; Ruben, Dias, Semedo, Raphael Guerreiro; Pereira, Joao Moutinho, Bruno Fernandes; Daniel Podence, Joao Felix, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

POR vs SPA live - Spain probable playing 11

David de Gea; Roberto, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Sergio Reguilon; Sergio Busquets, Dani Ceballos, Mikel Merino; Adama Traore, Rodrigo, Ansu Fati

Also Read | Mario Gotze Joins PSV On A Two-season Deal After Dortmund Contract Ends

POR vs SPA live: Player to watch

Ansu Fati is set to make his third appearance for La Roja and is our pick for the player to watch out for.

POR vs SPA Dream11 prediction: POR vs SPA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Patricio

Defenders - Ramos, Torres, Dias, Guerreiro

Midfielders - Fernandes (VC), Moutinho, Ceballos, Busquets

Forwards - Jota (C), Fati

Also Read | Mesut Ozil Offers To Pay Salary Of Gunnersaurus To Save Him From 'being Redundant'

Also Read | Portugal Vs Spain, England Vs Wales And Other International Friendlies This Week

Note: The above POR vs SPA Dream11 prediction, POR vs SPA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The POR vs SPA Dream11 team and POR vs SPA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Spain national team Twitter