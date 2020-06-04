Shad Khan, Who Gave $1 Million To Trump, Writes Essay On Racial Injustice In United States

Anti-racism protests have taken the United States by storm in the wake of George Floyd's brutal death last week. Angry protestors took to the streets, vandalising and burning down police stations and cars, even reportedly forcing President Donald Trump to hide behind a bunker bed. Amidst many statements speaking out against racial injustice coming from stars across a variety of sports, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan posted an essay on his team's official website. In the Shad Khan essay, the Jaguars owner throws light on his life story and the effects of racism.

Shad Khan essay: Jaguars owner pens heartfelt essay on racism

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan posted a heartfelt essay on his team's official website speaking on the anti-racism protests in the country and the death of George Floyd. Although he is in a way renowned to be Donald Trump supporter ironically, the Pakistani-American billionaire businessman is one of two minority owners in the NFL along with Kim Pegula of the Buffalo Bills. In the Shad Khan essay, the Jaguars owner stated that the video of George Floyd's final moments is a clear representation of the prevailing racial injustice in the US.

Khan, who also owns English Football League Championship Fulham, added that no families in the country should worry whether their children are going to confront the wrong police officer in the incorrect moment. The Shad Khan essay further said that while ideally no one should fear losing their loved ones due to colour, it continued to happen due to the racial profiling that happens in the country. The essay also suggested that the Jaguars owner's ultimate goal is to level the playing field so everyone has equal access and opportunity to achieve the 'American Dream', without fear or compromise.

"Racism, in all its forms, will kill.



It kills people, it kills communities, it kills dreams, it kills hope."



An op-ed from Owner Shad Khan ⤵ — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) June 3, 2020

Shad Khan Jaguars: Donald Trump received $1 million from Shad Khan for the inaugural committee

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan was among a handful of NFL owners to give at least $1 million to Donald Trump’s inaugural committee in 2016. Donald Trump's policies, words and actions have been criticised for being harmful to minorities in the US and the Shad Khan essay pointed out at a need for change for people of colour in the United States and believes it must happen now. Speaking on stage at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit last September, Shad Khan had mentioned that while he is a fan of Donald Trump's economic policies, he doesn't align with US President's thoughts on social issues like immigration and religion.

Shad Khan Jaguars: Shad Khan net worth

According to Forbes, the Shad Khan net worth figure stands at a whopping $11.1 billion. Flex-N-Gate, Khan's company, now has 66 plants worldwide and over 24,000 employees after his purchase in 1980. Shad Khan and his son Tony launched All Elite Wrestling, a competitor to WWE, earlier this year. Shad Khan is the richest person of Pakistani origin and is ranked #183 in Forbes list of billionaires in 2020. Along with Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars, Khan also owns a 300-foot superyacht Kismet, which reportedly took six years to build.

