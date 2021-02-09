Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Are Engaged? Quarterback Teases In His Award Speech

Shailene Woodley is not single anymore. The Fault in Our Stars actor is reportedly engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The couple started dating last year during the quarantine after they split up from their former partners. Find out more details about this story below.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are reportedly engaged

Shailene Woodley has always been private about her relationships. The Big Little Lies star was previously dating rugby player Ben Volavola and confirmed the same in January 2018. Then in April 2020, in an interview with The New York Times, Shailene Woodley confirmed that she has split up with Volavola and is single.

But now, a source close to the couple has confirmed that Shailene Woodley is engaged to her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers. According to a report in People, the NFL player and the Hollywood starlet are engaged and are very happy together. The source was also quoted in the report saying that the couple’s engagement does not come as surprise at all.

Recently, Aaron Rodgers accepted the NFL MVP Award. During his virtual acceptance speech, Aaron talked about how it is an honour for him to win this award for the third time. He then talked about how 2020 was a difficult year for everybody and then subtly added, “I got engaged”.

After thanking his team, he thanked his family and friends, and also mentioned Shailene Woodley’s The Mauritanian co-star Jodie Foster. Rodgers once again thanked his fiancée but did not mention Woodley, specifically. Watch Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers’ acceptance speech for the NFL MVP Award here where he subtly confirmed about his engagement without naming the person he got engaged to.

Before dating and now reportedly being engaged to Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers was dating race car driver Danica Patrick. But sixth months before connecting with Shailene, Rodgers broke up with Danica. Soon the couple began dating after being friends for some time. Even though Aaron Rodgers has confirmed about his engagement, he and Shailene Woodley are yet to make an official statement or post about their engagement on social media.

