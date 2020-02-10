Steve Cohen Net Worth, Failed Mets Purchase, Hedge Fund And Insider Trading Scandal

Steve Cohen is an American investor, art collector and a well-known philanthropist. He is the founder of hedge fund Point72 Asset Management and is one of the most captivating figures on Wall Street. He is also regarded as one of the most successful traders in the United States.

Steve Cohen net worth

Steve Cohen made most of his earnings from his holdings in hedge funds from the Point72 Asset Management. He currently has a net worth that stands at an estimated $12 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Steve Cohen insider trading scandal and hedge fund

Steve Cohen has been involved with insider trading in the hedge-fund industry. He had also founded the now-closed S.A.C. Capital Advisors which had dominated share trading on Wall Street for many years. The company was shut down in 2013 after Cohen pleaded guilty to insider trading in one of the biggest criminal cases against a hedge fund. The company was charged with $1.8 billion in penalties. However, Cohen was able to escape criminal indictment despite being at the heart of the company.

Steve Cohen opens up on failed Mets purchase

Ever since a failed bid to buy the Major League Baseball (MLB) team New York Mets, there have been several reports claiming that Steve Cohen may never be able to get the support required to buy an MLB franchise. However, in a statement to The New York Times, Steve Cohen admitted that he was indeed very disappointed for failing to work out a deal. That said, he is still looking forward to a higher bid for the MLB team. He added that he wants to thank all the fans for their support. He also thanked Commissioner Manfred and MLB for their support through the process.

