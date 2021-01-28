Super Bowl 2021: Why Will Coca-Cola, Pepsi And Budweiser NOT Advertise This Year?

Over the years, the Super Bowl has had some remarkable Budweiser advertisements to go along with the event. However, after a COVID-19-affected year, there will be no Budweiser Super Bowl commercial this year. This follows for other brands like Pepsi and Coca-Cola – who have chosen to focus on pressing matters like the COVID-19 vaccine.

Why is Budweiser skipping Super Bowl commercial?

As per reports, the beer giant will opt out of advertising at the Super Bowl for the first time since 1983. The money will, in place of a beer commercial, be donated to COVID-19 vaccine awareness. While other brands like Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade along with Michelob Ultra and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer will be promoted, the iconic signature anthemic ad will be missing.

Similar to Budweiser, PepsiCo shared a similar announcement later on. Like Budweiser, Pepsi will promote smaller brands like Mountain Dew and Frito-Lay. However, others like Coca-Cola and Audi will sit out completely.

Budweiser's vice president Monica Rustgi stated that the brand is calculating how much they can spend on COVID-19 vaccine awareness. Yet, they are reportedly ready to make a "multi-million dollar" commitment, which will include giving up airtime the entire 2021 for Ad Council (non-profit) along with the COVID Collaborative’s COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative

Super Bowl commercials 2021: Will there be no Budweiser at Super Bowl 2021?

Anheauser-Busch apparently plan to release a commercial which "celebrates the resilience of America during a particularly challenging year". Their press release stated that Anheuser-Busch will "first-ever corporate Super Bowl commercial which launches a campaign highlighting the company’s commitment to making a positive impact on communities and playing a role in our nation’s economic recovery".

Other companies also spoke about the decision being tough, and everyone had to make sure the correct investment had to be made. Avocados From Mexico, Hyundai will also be forgoing ads this year.

As per Now This News, a 30-second Super Bowl commercial costs around $5.6 million. The Super Bowl games rake in possibly the some of highest rating in the form of a live broadcast.

