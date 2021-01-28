Amanda Gorman Set To Read Her Original Poem During The Upcoming Super Bowl LV 2021

After the Presidential inauguration ceremony, an Amanda Gorman poem will be read at the Super Bowl. The inauguration ceremony had the world marvel over Gorman, who read her moving poem. Social media users searched up and praised the 22-year-old, which includes NBA stars like Steph Curry. Now, the NFL will have the young activist read a poem of hers at the fast-approaching Super Bowl.

Amanda Gorman Super Bowl: Presidential inauguration star will read her poem at the NFL event

Presidential inauguration star Amanda Gorman will read an original poem before the Super Bowl 👏 pic.twitter.com/09A45Dww5q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2021

As per reports, the NFL will have three people who have contributed during the COVID-19 pandemic work as honorary captains at the Super Bowl. Gorman will be reading an original poem at the event. Educator Trimaine Davis, Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin will also be involved, taking part in the coin toss.

Gorman reading the poem will be televised with the rest of the ceremony. Fans seemed to love the idea, appreciating the league's efforts. Some people, however, remained unamused. Many wrote about the Super Bowl getting "boring" with every passing year. "The thing is the season doesn’t count," wrote one user, while another asked for Curry to read a poem instead.

Who is Amanda Gorman?

Gorman, 22, is now the sixth (and the youngest) poet to perform at the US Presidential Inauguration. The Los Angeles native recited her poem 'The Hill We Climb', performing alongside Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. In 2017, she was the country's first-ever national youth Poet Laureate. She will release her debut poetry collection 'The Hill We Climb' in September, which will be aimed at teenagers and adults.

I AM ON THE FLOOR MY BOOKS ARE #1 & #2 ON AMAZON AFTER 1 DAY! Thank you so much to everyone for supporting me and my words. As Yeats put it: "For words alone are certain good: Sing, then" — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 20, 2021

Following her appearance at the inauguration, Gorman's book sales also saw an increase. They reached No.1 and No.2 after a day, for which she took to thanking everyone on Twitter.

Super Bowl schedule

Date and Time – Sunday, February 7, tipoff at 6:30 PM EST (Monday, February 8, 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida.

(Image credits: AP)