Terrelle Pryor Net Worth, Salary And Girlfriend Stabbing Incident

Terrelle Pryor is an American football (NFL) wide receiver who is currently a free agent. Known as the heavily recruited high school football-basketball athlete in southwestern Pennsylvania, Pryor had led his high school basketball team to their first championship in 20 years. Terrelle Pryor had been widely recognised as his country's top football prospect in 2008 and was named the "Junior of the Year" by Rivals.com.

Terrelle Pryor net worth

Terrelle Pryor has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $8 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. His total career earnings through the 2019-20 season were well over $14 million.

Terrelle Pryor salary

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the NFL star had a last drawn salary of $900k.

Terrelle Pryor's girlfriend stabbed him in his apartment

Terrelle Pryor is currently making news over controversy with his girlfriend Briston, who allegedly stabbed the NFL star in his Pittsburgh apartment last weekend. It is reported that he had been stabbed during a heated altercation. Terrelle Pryor's girlfriend had claimed that she was being assaulted by the NFL star when the incident took place and that it was an act of defence. However, she is now being held in the Allegheny County Jail and charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault. Terrelle Pryor had been charged with misdemeanour simple assault after the incident took place during the weekend. The NFL star is recuperating from the incident and will have to take a mug shot when he is released from the hospital.

Terrelle Pryor smiles and thanks nurses as he’s released from the ICU pic.twitter.com/gc36ZEIxbz — Beau Berman (@BeauReports) December 3, 2019

