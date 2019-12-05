Anthony Joshua Hints At Brutal Plan For Andy Ruiz Jr, Promises Trilogy Fight

Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua sat down together for the final time on Wednesday night as they said their final words before their rematch over the weekend in Saudi Arabia. The WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world championships arrived in front of the champion and threw a nameplate at the event serving a clear reminder of the massive prize that would be at stake in the highly anticipated sequel that takes place this Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Vs Andy Ruiz Jr 2: Andy Ruiz Wants To 'Énd' Anthony Joshua's Career In Saudi



Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2: Anthony Joshua hints at brutal plans

Anthony Joshua quietly entered the room, sporting a beard, which experts suggest was indicative of the brutal training that the challenger had gone through in a private gym in the British embassy, ​​rather than that in front of the media. Anthony Joshua seemed confident heading into the fight and hinted that the reigning champion will just become a face of his heavyweight past while he expressed his brutal intentions at the press conference. Anthony Joshua also insisted that he should not celebrate the big win wildly as he will simply regain his status as the most dominant champion of the heavyweight division with three major titles.

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Vs Andy Ruiz Jr 2: The Staggering Amount Of Money The Two Fighters Are Making

Anthony Joshua is mentally locked in ahead of #RuizJoshua2 🔒 pic.twitter.com/NCzgNPdo56 — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) December 4, 2019

And with Joshua already having displayed his confidence ahead of the rematch by promising a trilogy fight to the champion to settle the rivalry after he reclaims the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles, Andy Ruiz Jr had displayed enough confidence himself throughout the build-up and unlike his Brit counterpart looks to mark the end of their iconic rivalry this Saturday.

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Vs Andy Ruiz Jr: Boxing Legend Evander Holyfield Has Some Advice For The Brit

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Vs Andy Ruiz Jr 2: Fans Fear For Joshua As Ruiz Looks Scary In Video