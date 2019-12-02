Throwback: The Boogeyman Makes His In-ring Debut On This Day In 2005 Against Simon Dean

'The Boogeyman' was one of the scariest characters during the 'Ruthless Aggression' era. He is also in the list of the most fear-striking superstars in WWE history. The nightmarish face-paint, eating worms and banging the clock on his head were some of the Boogeyman's scary acts. He terrorizes his opponents by reciting nursery rhymes and then with his famous catchphrase ''I'm the Boogeyman and I'm coming to get you.'' Coincidentally, it was on this very day that the Boogeyman had made his in-ring debut.

The Boogeyman makes his in-ring debut

The Boogeyman wrestled for the very first time on the December 2, 2005 edition of Smackdown which was held at Cincinnati, Ohio against Simon Dean. Martin Wright (Boogeyman) had earlier made a couple of appearances on Raw where he tried to scare the then WWE Champion John Cena and former General Manager Eric Bischoff. Simon Dean who was being interviewed backstage claimed that he is not afraid of the Boogeyman but was left petrified when he showed up out of nowhere. Dean was dragged to the ring by the security after he had refused to compete. Nonetheless, when the bell rang, the Boogeyman made quick work out of him reverse front powerslam to end the contest in under two minutes.

What happened thereafter?

The Boogeyman went on to establish himself as one of the biggest fear-strikers on the Smackdown brand. He would then challenge John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) and Booker T at the 2006 Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania 22 respectively which he went on to win. However, post his Wrestlemania win, he would be out of action for months due to an injury. The Boogeyman had torn his biceps at a house show prior to the WWE's showpiece event.

Martin Wright, who portrays the character of the Boogeyman has not held any title in the WWE. In fact, he only used to feature in squash matches that used to last for less than five minutes. This might be probably taking his age factor into consideration. When Wright had entered the company's reality television competition 'Tough Enough' in 2004, he was already 40 and had made his in-ring debut at 41. He is now a semi-retired wrestler and as per reports, he has signed a legends contract with the WWE which allows him to make infrequent and non-wrestling appearances.

