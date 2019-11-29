Throwback: When The World Heavyweight Championship Could Not Be Decided On RAW

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has entertained its fans with a lot of memorable as well as entertaining matches over the years. Be it the Kane-Undertaker, The Rock-Stone Cold Steve Austin matches or the 'Iron Man' match between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart for the WWF Championship at Wrestlemania 12 in 1996. There was one such match during the 'Ruthless Aggression Era' where the World Heavyweight Championship on the line in a Triple Threat match which ended with a lot of drama and confusion.

When the World Heavyweight Championship could not be decided

This happened during the November 29, 2004, edition of Monday Night Raw which was held at the 1st Mariner Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. In the main event, the World Heavyweight Championship was to be decided in a Triple Threat match as Triple H defended his title against Edge and Chris Benoit. The 'Game' had attacked Randy Orton who was named the General Manager for one night after he had asked his stable Evolution to leave the ringside area. However, Orton got his payback when the referee was down as he attacked HHH with a steel chair. After a lot of hard work, Benoit had Edge in his submission lock 'Crippler Crossface'. Meanwhile, Edge also managed to reverse it for a pinfall. However, during the third count, the 'Rated R Superstar' tapped out and it resulted in uncertainty as to who the winner was. Even the referees seemed to be confused as well. While one referee raised Edge's hand the other official raised Benoit's hand in the air as Randy Orton also looked lost. Triple H, on the other hand, crawled back to the ring but he was no longer the champion. It was then announced that the new champion would be decided on the next episode of Raw.

The confusion regarding the number one contender

Not only did the main event end in a lot of confusion but there was a lot of drama when the show had kicked off as well when all the Raw superstars competed in a battle royal in which the winner would get an opportunity to face Triple H for the world title at that night's main event. Edge and Chris Benoit were the final two men left. The two fought hard on the apron outside the ropes and in the end, both of them lost their balance and fell on the floor. Even there the referees made choices in determining the winner. Later, Randy Orton who was named General Manager announced that Triple H would be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against both Edge and Benoit in a Triple Threat match.

