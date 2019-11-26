The Undertaker Reveals Whose Advice He Had Sought During The Early Days Of His Career

The Undertaker has been one of the most respected as well as the most decorated WWE superstars of all time. He has entertained the fans in his three-decade illustrious career. The 'Deadman' holds the record for the most wins at Wrestlemania, which is WWE's biggest event. In fact, he was undefeated at Wrestlemania for over two decades. His 21-0 streak ended at the hands of Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 30. Meanwhile, 'The Phenom' has revealed who he used to take advice from at the start of his career.

READ: The Undertaker reveals the risk that he took in order to survive in the Attitude Era

Undertaker on whom he used to seek advice from

The current superstars or the superstars who had made their debut in the last decade would have approached the Undertaker for advice. But, there was a time when even Taker needed advice during the initial days of his professional wrestling career and on the season premiere of The Broken Skull Sessions hosted by the iconic Stone Cold Steve Austin, he revealed that it was Jake "The Snake" Roberts whom he had looked up to for advice. Both Jake and the Undertaker had faced each other at Wrestlemania 8 back in 1992 where the 'Deadman' had picked up his second straight win at the grandest stage of them all. Undertaker, a.k.a. Mark William Callaway told Austin that it was Jake who had made his 'Phenom' character unique and also hailed him for his brilliant knowledge about ring psychology. Jake had also told Taker that once his music hits, then he needs to get into the character which he did.

READ: WWE: The Undertaker confesses to the time when he accidentally choked Kurt Angle

What's next for the Undertaker?

It has been a while since the Undertaker has been involved in an in-ring action. He was last seen on the September 11, 2019, edition of Smackdown at the Madison Square Garden where he had choke slammed Sami Zayn. The 'Phenom' was supposed to make an appearance on the 20th anniversary of Smackdown but he then revealed that his presence was not needed. The 'Deadman' was photographed along with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of WWE Crown Jewel in which Taker was not scheduled to compete. Meanwhile, it is not clear as of now about when the Undertaker will be back in the ring.

READ: WWE: The Undertaker talks about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon; calls him an ‘Awesome Leader’

READ: The Undertaker couldn't remember his name after WrestleMania 30 due to concussion