The Undertaker Reveals The Risk That He Took In Order To Survive In The Attitude Era

The Undertaker has been one of WWE's greatest megastars and is also arguably the best fear striker in the company's history. In his illustrious three-decade career, Taker has given many memorable moments for the WWE fans with a lot of transformation in his on-screen characters. However, there was an instance where he had to get over his 'Phenom' character in order to survive in the 'Attitude Era' which was the biggest era of the WWE, then know as WWF.

How he survived the Attitude Era

The Undertaker, who was a guest on the season premiere of The Broken Skull Sessions hosted by the iconic Stone Cold Steve Austin, revealed how he had survived the Attitude Era by taking a huge risk of switching over from his 'Phenom' character to that of a sadistic biker at the start of the millennium.

''I always felt like, if I started feeling stale, my audience is probably feeling it before me. You get wrapped up in what you’re doing. So, the small changes, the breaks were made at the right time. I don't think I would have made it through if I hadn’t changed when I did to go to the American Bad*** (sadistic biker). The character I don’t think would have lasted through the Attitude Era'," said the Undertaker.

What's next for the Undertaker?

It has been a while since the Undertaker has been involved in an in-ring action. He was last seen on the September 11, 2019, edition of Smackdown at the Madison Square Garden where he had choke slammed Sami Zayn. The 'Phenom' was supposed to make an appearance on the 20th anniversary of Smackdown but he then revealed that his presence was not needed. The 'Deadman' was photographed along with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of WWE Crown Jewel in which Taker was not scheduled to compete. Meanwhile, it is not clear as of now about when the Undertaker will be back in the ring.

