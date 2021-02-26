Tiger Woods Girlfriend Erica Herman visits star At Hospital As Golfer Continues Recovery

Golf legend Tiger Woods was greeted with a familiar face on Wednesday as his girlfriend, Erica Herman, was spotted paying her partner a visit at the hospital. Herman was seen outside the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, wearing a mask, boots, blue jeans and a purple and blue jacket while walking with Woods’ longtime caddy, Joe LaCava. Woods, who sustained multiple leg injuries following his car crash on Tuesday, remains hospitalised as he continues his recovery.

Tiger Woods accident: Golfer's girlfriend Erica Herman visits star in hospital

On Tuesday morning, Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car crash while he was heading north on Hawthorne Avenue in Los Angeles, California. Woods, who was behind the wheel of a Genesis SUV, lost control of the vehicle, which crossed onto the wrong side of the road and flipped onto a hillside. Local authorities were immediately called to the scene and when a sheriff poked his head through the window, he found Woods with his seatbelt still fastened while both of the golfer's legs were trapped.

Reports claimed that Woods was conscious and able to communicate to the authorities when they pulled him out through the windshield. Woods was then rushed to the hospital and it was later revealed that the 15-time major winner suffered serious injuries on both his legs. The golfer was reportedly late for a meeting with NFL quarterbacks Drew Brees and Justin Herbert when the accident took place.

#breaking Erica Herman Tiger Woods' Girlfriend, Erica Herman, Visits Him in the Hospital,Tiger Woods' girlfriend Erica Herman spotted visiting him at the ... 2/24/2021 2:03 PM PT. Tiger Woods was greeted with a familiar face Wednesday as he recovers from his car crash ... — SpeechTrans (@SpeechTrans) February 24, 2021

While Woods has remained in hospital since Tuesday, his girlfriend, Erica Herman, paid him a visit on Wednesday. Herman was spotted arriving at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon and she brought a brown bag that was believed to be filled with food for Woods.

Reports from TMZ claim that Woods and Herman, a former employee at his Florida restaurant, began dating in 2017. The couple were spotted together at the Presidents Cup in 2017 and now reportedly live together.

Tiger Woods update: Is Tiger Woods' career over?

In a report released on Woods' social media, it was revealed that the golfer suffered comminuted open fractures in two different bones. His ankle was shattered as well and he required a rod and extensive orthopaedic surgery from trauma specialists to help keep it all together. Reports claim that the injuries that Woods sustained due to the crash might spell the end of his golfing career.

Statement of Anish Mahajan, MD, Interim CEO/CMO, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: pic.twitter.com/isZOkD8FSG — Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (@HarborUCLA) February 26, 2021

