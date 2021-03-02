Tiger Woods Might Have 'Fallen Asleep' While Driving During Car Crash: Forensic Analysts

Golf legend Tiger Woods' career appears to be in major jeopardy following his involvement in a serious single vehicular crash last week in Los Angeles. The 45-year-old's luxury SUV rolled over multiple times onto the hillside, with Woods suffering serious injuries. The golf legend is currently hospitalized as continues to recover from his injuries after he nearly cheated death.

Also Read: Elin Nordegren, Tiger Woods' Ex-wife Spotted With Kids Days After Golf Legend's Car Crash

Tiger Woods car accident: Did Tiger Woods fell asleep while driving?

While Tiger Woods continues to recover from his injuries, the reason behind his crash is yet to be ascertained. The Los Angeles County Sheriff had ruled out that the golf legend was impaired, but hadn't commented on whether the 45-year-old was speeding 'over the limit'. However, experts working on the case have ruled out speed as a cause for the crash, by simply suggesting that Woods would not have survived the fall if he had been speeding. According to a group of forensic scientists, the result of the accident may be a little clearer after studying the evidence.

Also Read: Tiger Woods Thanks 'Every Golfer And Fan' For Helping Him Recover From Horrific Car Crash

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

As for Tiger Woods, the golf legend has no recollection of what transpired which caused his near-death experience. The golf legend's vehicle left its lane, went across the median into the southbound lanes, went off the road, hit a tree, rolled over and sustained major frontal damage. Woods also broke multiple bones in his lower right leg, which indicates he was applying the brake at the time of impact, according to the experts. They also said the evidence indicates Woods applied the brake late into the collision sequence.

Also Read: Rory McIlroy Calls Tiger Woods 'not Superman', Slams Those Questioning His Golf Career

In a report by USA Today, top forensics analysts believe that the golf legend could have fallen asleep behind the wheel which caused the crash. Jonathan Cherney, a consultant who provides car accident analysis as an expert witness in court cases, said that the Tiger Woods car accident was a 'classic example' of falling asleep behind the wheel as the road curves and the golf legend's vehicle goes straight. He added, “It’s a drift off the road, almost like he was either unconscious, suffering from a medical episode or fell asleep and didn’t wake up until he was off the road and that’s where the brake application came in".

Also Read: Emotional Sorenstam Rules Out Return To LPGA Tour After First Tournament For 12 Years

Tiger Woods condition: Tiger Woods breaks silence, in 'good spirits'

In a statement released on Tiger Woods' social media accounts, it was revealed that the golf legend was moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning. The procedures were successful and Woods is now recovering and in good spirits. The statement further said that Woods and his family wanted to thank their supporters for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days, while further thanking them for respecting their privacy.

(Image Courtesy: AP)