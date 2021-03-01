Tiger Woods Thanks 'Every Golfer And Fan' For Helping Him Recover From Horrific Car Crash

Tiger Woods released his first personal statement since the events of last week, where he was involved in a horrific single vehicular car crash in Los Angeles. The 45-year-old was subsequently hospitalised, requiring emergency surgeries as the golf legend narrowly cheated death. As the Tiger Woods recovery continues, fellow golfers paid tribute to the 45-year-old on social media and on the golf course.

Tiger Woods accident: Golf legend touched by tributes from fellow golfers

Tiger Woods has become known for wearing his trademark red and black gear on the final day of tournaments. And since his horrific accident has ruled him out of golf for some time, his fellow golfers made up for the miss, with Rory Mcllroy, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and many others sporting the attire on the final day of the WGC-Workday Championship. PGA Tour also shared images on social media, simply captioning it as 'For Tiger' marking a tribute to the golf legend as he continues to battle his injuries following a horrific car crash last week. In fact, Day, Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Kuchar each also used a Bridgestone golf ball with Tiger's name stamped on the side.

The gesture didn't go unnoticed as Tiger Woods soon took to Twitter acknowledging the gesture by the golf fraternity. The 45-year-old wrote, "It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time". Collin Morikawa had planned to join in on the tribute as well, but his apparel didn't arrive in time for the contest. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old paid his tribute to the golf legend by converting a 54-hole lead into a victory at Concession Golf Club, to win his fourth PGA Tour title.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

Morikawa is the only other player to have a major championship and a World Golf Championship title before the age of 25 other than Tiger Woods. The 24-year-old after the win said, "Tiger means everything to me. I hope he is all right and makes a quick recovery. Sometimes we don't say thank you enough, and I wanted to say thank you to Tiger. Sometimes you lose people too early. I lost my grandpa about a month ago, and you don't get to say thank you enough". Tiger Woods suffered multiple fractures to his leg and a shattered ankle in the single vehicular wreckage last week and is still hospitalized in Southern California.

(Image Courtesy: Tiger Woods Twitter)