Shane Warne Reveals Similarities Between Golf Legend Tiger Woods And Him In Nostalgic Post

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting world to an abrupt halt as all major events across the globe have been cancelled/suspended to contain the spread of the virus. Amidst the pandemic, sporting stars have taken to social media platforms to keep their fans entertained. Australian cricket great Shane Warne has been quite active on social media amidst the lockdown and has given insight into his meetings with NBA legend Michael Jordan and golf legend Tiger Woods.

Michael Jordan loves AFL and Cricket says, Shane Warne

Australian legend Shane Warne praised NBA and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance which released on Sunday (Monday IST). Warne shared a throwback picture of him posing with the American legend. In the following post, he talked about how the duo gelled well together. The two-time Cricket World Cup winner revealed that he had a talk with Michael Jordan on what inspires and drives him while also discussing AFL and cricket.

Shane Warne reveals swapping thoughts on mental toughness with Tiger Woods

On Wednesday, Shane Warne shared a picture with golf legend Tiger Woods on Instagram. Warne spoke about the time the duo spent together and their similarities. The former Australian leg spinner reveals that he and Tiger Woods spoke about the mental aspect of sports and overcoming setbacks. Warne also revealed that the duo talked about entertaining people and messing with their opponents was something that they certainly enjoyed.

Shane Warne Baggy Green: Australia legend auctions cap for bushfire aid

Shane Warne is known for his charitable contributions post his retirement. The Shane Warne Baggy Green cap was auctioned to raise funds for the victims of the Australian bushfires earlier this year. The Shane Warne Baggy Green cap was sold for more than $1 million in a charity event and all proceeds were donated to the bushfire victims. The price is a record for a Baggy Green cap, more than doubling the amount paid for one of Sir Donald Bradman's caps, that fetched $425,000 when auctioned off for charity back in 2003.

