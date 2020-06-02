Tiger Woods 'shocked' With George Floyd's Death Which 'clearly Crossed The Line'

On Monday, golf legend Tiger Woods joined the growing list of athletes in the United States to express their thoughts on the unjust killing of George Floyd. Tiger Woods took to Twitter to share his condolences to George Floyd's family and others who are hurt over the chain of events of the past week. "My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones and all of us who are hurting right now," Tiger Woods wrote. Woods further added that he had the "utmost respect" for law enforcement in the United States, but said the recent tragedy "clearly crossed the line."

Also Read | Tiger Woods Recreates Iconic Masters' Magnolia Lane To Play Home Golf During Isolation

Tiger Woods on George Floyd protests

George Floyd, an unarmed African-American, was brutally killed by a police officer, Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. While Chauvin was released by the Minneapolis PD as well as charged with third-degree murder, mass protests have been a common sight across several cities in the United States. In cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and Portland, the peaceful protests quickly turned into volatile situations as riots broke out on the streets. Public as wells as private properties were destroyed and vandalised as several other places were looted. Several cities have imposed curfews.

Also Read | Michael Jordan Could Team Up With Tiger Woods In Match 3 Vs Phil Mickelson And Steph Curry

Tiger Woods on George Floyd: Draws comparison to the 1992 LA riots

Tiger Woods drew a comparison between the George Floyd protests to the riots he witnessed in LA in 1992 and said: "education is the way forward." Woods referred to the 1992 riots which followed after the four LA police officers were acquitted despite brutally beating an African-American construction worker and motorist, Rodney King in 1991."We can make our points without burning the very neighbourhoods that we live in. I hope that through constructive, honest conversations we can build a safer, unified society," Woods concluded.

Apart from Tiger Woods, several top athletes in the United States have already come forward and spoken against the unjust killing of George Floyd. Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Odell Beckham Jr., are just a few of the many who have voiced their support for the George Floyd protests. NBA stars like Jaylen Brown and Trae Young took part in protests in the past few days. LeBron James has been extremely vocal on social media about recent events. He has frequently shared his thoughts about the peaceful protests in several parts of the county.

George Floyd was clearly murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. How many times do we have to see black men killed on national television? This has been going on for entirely too long. We need to start seeing black people as human beings and not animals on the street. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 27, 2020

Also Read | Tiger Woods Organization: Woods Speaks Out For 1st Time Since George Floyd's Death

LeBron James voiced his support for 'peaceful' George Floyd protests

Media showing this???? I bet you they’re not. 🤦🏾‍♂️! You know why, cause this is unity, peaceful, beautiful and love! https://t.co/QkgH2SFmON — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2020

Is the media showing this??? I bet you they aren’t. 🤦🏾‍♂️. This is beautiful https://t.co/rKPuTIz7bC — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2020

Also Read | Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods on George Floyd Death, Says He Is 'deeply Saddened And Plain Angry'