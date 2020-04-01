Tom Brady Bucs Jersey Number Confirmed After Chris Godwin Relinquishes The No.12

Tom Brady arguably made the biggest move in the 2020 NFL free agency after he agreed to leave New England Patriots for Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Many experts were speculating whether Tom Brady will wear his iconic No. 12 at Bucs or will he switch to a new number at his new side. The Buccaneers have finally put all the speculation to rest by announcing the Tom Brady Bucs jersey number.

Tom Brady Bucs jersey number confirmed

The answer you've been waiting for...



Tom Brady: 1⃣2⃣



Chris Godwin: 1⃣4⃣ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 31, 2020

Tom Brady Bucs jersey: Tom Brady Number 12 at Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers released an official statement to announce that Tom Brady Number 12 will headline the Bucs roster. Wide receiver Chris Godwin, who previously wore the No. 12 will now switch to No. 14 for the 2020 NFL season. Bucs' statement read, 'Brady's colours are now pewter and red, but he'll continue to wear jersey number 12 as he begins his next NFL chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.'

Chris Godwin wore the No. 12 on his back ever since he was drafted by the Buccaneers in 2017. The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the integral members at Tampa Bay and will now continue his progress with a new number on his back. Earlier, when Tom Brady's move to the Buccaneers was confirmed, Chris Godwin had stated that he would be willing to hand over his number to the 42-year-old, out of respect for the NFL legend.

Speaking to the media, Chris Godwin said, "I think just out of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished, just kind of the career he's built for himself, you've got to kind of lean into that respect, you know?" Coming off his first Pro-Bowl campaign, Chris Godwin will now be expected to forge an instant partnership with Tom Brady.

Tom Brady Bucs Jersey: Tom Brady Number 12 best at Bucs?

Quarterback Doug Williams is widely regarded as the best No. 12 in Bucs history. Williams played for Tampa Bay between 1978 and 1982 and was a member of the team's Ring of Honour at the Raymond James Stadium. However, with Tom Brady donning the No. 12, he could soon be hailed as the best No. 12 in their history.

Tom Brady Bucs Jersey: Tom Brady NFL career

During his 20-year-stint with the Patriots, Brady made the number his own and had immense success at New England. Six Super Bowl rings, 4 Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards leave Brady as one of the most decorated quarterbacks in NFL history. The 42-year-old is arguably one of the best No. 12s in the league's history.

