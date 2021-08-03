Tokyo Olympics: ‘Nation Wants Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia To Get Gold,’ Says Ritu Phogat

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are two among the few Indian athletes still in contention for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Their elder sister Ritu Phogat believes that her sister, Vinesh Phogat, and brother in law, Bajrang Punia, who are a part of the Indian Wrestling team will be able to secure a podium finish.

Ritu Phogat, who recently emerged victorious at the recently conducted ONE: BATTLEGROUND event in Singapore expressed her excitement to see her family members participate at the Tokyo Olympics. "Yes, I am definitely watching the Olympics and it truly is inspirational. It is fulfilling to witness the powerhouse of talent that the country has to offer in sports. Not just me, but the whole country surely wants Vinesh and Bajrang to bring home gold medals," she told ANI.

The female wrestler also spoke on her role in encouraging the two wrestlers and keeping them motivated "I keep talking to both of them and try to encourage and motivate them. I keep reminding them of their hard work and reinforcing that this is the real test of their years of training and toil, and keep pushing them to put their best foot forward," she stated.

Vinesh Phogat will take part in the 53kg wrestling competition on August 5th, 7:30 AM - 9:30 AM IST, while Bajrang Punia will compete in the 65kg freestyle event on August 6th, 8:00 AM IST.

Tokyo Olympics: Where to watch Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat in action

Ace wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat's matches will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app. The games will also be telecast on either Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Fans can also catch the action on Doordarshan, who have permission to broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics: Other Indians who can still win medals

There are players who are currently among the top contenders for a medal at Tokyo Olympics - Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Neeraj Chopra (Javelin), Indian Men and Women (Hockey) and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Wrestling).

