Tom Brady Bids Farewell, Thanks Pats Nation In Stirring Social Media Post

On March 17, 2020, veteran quarterback Tom Brady put months of speculation to rest by finally announcing his decision to leave the New England Patriots. Subsequently, Brady secured himself a lucrative two-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Brady has expressed his excitement over teaming up with his new Bucs teammates, the 42-year-old has also repeatedly thanked the 'Pats Nation' for their unrelenting support over the years.

Also Read | Tom Brady Was Desperate To Join Buccaneers So Didn't Need Much Convincing: Bucs GM

Tom Brady goodbye message to Pats Nation

On Monday, Brady addressed his decision to leave the Patriots for the Buccaneers in a heartfelt essay on The Player's Tribune. After the piece was released, Brady expressed further gratitude to the Patriots supporters in an emotional post on social media. He shared a short video on his social media handles which documented his journey with the Patriots and highlighted his relationship with the Pats Nation.

My journey over the past 20 years in New England has been amazing. It’s been a long road, and I wouldn’t change anything about it. The support and love of New England fans has always been unconditional. Thank you, Pats Nation #TheOnlyWayIsThrough https://t.co/Vl2Hx6k4Gc pic.twitter.com/KyF4wMIRTc — @tombrady (@TomBrady) April 6, 2020

Also Read | Tom Brady's Friend Claims Quarterback Was 'Belichick'd Out Of Patriots After 20 Years

Tom Brady goodbye message and Tom Brady letter for Patriots supporters

Courtesy of six Super Bowl rings and a two-decade-long stay, Tom Brady has had a special relationship with the Patriots supporters. The quarterback wrote on The Player's Tribune, "the support and love of New England fans have always been unconditional. So many great moments stand out for me — the packed training camps, the victory parades, the tens of thousands of supporters who came to see us off at the airport each time we boarded the plane for the Super Bowl."

Also Read | Tom Brady Goodbye Message for Pats Nation after Bucs Move Official

Tom Brady came to New England as a young inexperienced quarterback but left the Patriots having established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. The six-time Super Bowl champion still believes he has some unfinished business in the NFL which was seemingly one of the reasons behind his Patriots exit. Reports have also suggested Tom Brady's relationship with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had soured over the last two years. This could be one of the reasons Patriots allowed the quarterback to enter free agency and ultimately leave the Gillette Stadium.

Now at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady has, as mentioned, secured a lucrative two-year deal worth a reported $50 million with the Buccaneers. Brady will don the pewter and red of the Bucs with his iconic No. 12 on the back after Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin relinquished the number out of respect for the NFL legend.

Also Read | Tom Brady Goodbye Message: Brady Moves Into New House In Tampa Bay