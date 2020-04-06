Tom Brady's Friend Claims Quarterback Was 'Belichick'd Out Of Patriots After 20 Years

Tom Brady's move to Tampa Bay Buccaneers came as a surprise to most NFL fans. Ever since the move was confirmed, fans and experts speculated why Brady opted to leave New England Patriots for the Buccaneers of all teams. Earlier, it was reported that the deteriorating relationship between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady was one of the key reasons behind the quarterback's eventual exit from New England.

Brady Belichick relationship: Done after 20 successful years?

Latest reports in the United States shed further light on the 'Brady Belichick relationship' stating Tom Brady had enough of Bill Belichick's strict style of coaching. ESPN even quoted an unnamed friend of Tom Brady stating he was Belichick'd out of Patriots after 20 long years.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were arguably two of the most influential figures at Patriots over the last two decades. With Belichick pulling the strings from the sidelines and Brady leading the line on the field, Patriots established themselves as giants in the NFL. While Bill Belichick is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in NFL history, the 67-year-old is also known for his authority at the Patriots.

Tom Brady Bucs: Brady wanted to work with Arians over Bill Belichick?

After winning six Super Bowls among a host of other accolades, it is believed Brady was done with Bill Belichick's hard-hitting approach to coaching. Along with their rocky relationship, Brady's desire to play with Bucs coach Bruce Arians is reported to be the reason behind Brady opting to join the Buccaneers.

According to ESPN, unlike Bill Belichick, Bruce Arians' coaching style is more of a 'let's-grab-a-couple-beers-and-sneak-in-nine-holes' approach. Arians is known for his good relationship with his players and it is believed, Arians like to a forge a strong relationship with his quarterbacks. While this surely comes as welcome news to Tom Brady, it'll be interesting to see if the 42-year-old is able to fit into Arians' style of play at Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

