Tom Brady Hints At Unfinished Business As Bucs Star Explains Decision To Leave Patriots

Tom Brady has arguably achieved everything in his illustrious 20-year-stint with New England Patriots. During this time, he won six Super Bowls and established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. However, the 42-year-old still believes he has some unfinished business in the NFL. The quarterback addressed his decision to leave the Patriots to join Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week.

Here's what Brady had to say on his decision to look for new pastures at this point in his career in an essay on The Player's Tribune: "Right now, though, I have things to prove to myself. The only way is through. If I don’t go for it, I'll never know what I could have accomplished. Wanting to do something is different from actually doing it. If I stood at the bottom of a mountain and told myself I could scale the highest peak, but then didn’t do anything about it, what's the point of that?"

Why did Tom Brady leave Patriots? Lingering issues with Bill Belichick?

Ever since Tom Brady announced his decision to leave the Patriots, the media has repeatedly suggested that Brady's deteriorating relationship with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was the driving force behind his exit. Multiple reports even suggested that it was Bill Belichick who had Brady's contract at Patriots restructured, allowing Tom Brady to enter free agency this year.

While Brady opted to speak little about Bill Belichick, he did mention the coach while speaking about his 1999 draft experience. Brady wrote, "By the way, in the sixth round it’s not like Coach Belichick himself was on the other end of the line - I think it was his assistant, Berj. 'We just wanted to let you know you’ve been picked by the New England Patriots,’ Berj said."

Tom Brady opted against mentioning Bill Belichick while thanking the entire Patriots organisation and his teammates and coaches. Brady mentioned Robert Kraft and the entire Kraft family and extended his gratitude to everyone at New England and its hardcore fanbase but failed to mention the coach with whom he won six Super Bowls.

The 42-year also took the time to explain his move to Buccaneers of all teams in the NFL. Brady wrote, "They want to listen to what I have to say. I'm excited to be embraced fully for what I can bring to the Bucs. In turn, I'm ready to embrace fully a team that is confident in what I do - and what I bring - and is willing to go on this ride with me."

"Playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a change, a challenge, an opportunity to lead and collaborate, and also to be seen and heard," he added.

Tom Brady rents house in Tampa Bay

Brady signed a two-year deal worth a reported $50 million with Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen have already begun their preparations for moving to Tampa Bay after it was reported that the couple has rented former MLB star Derek Jeter's mansion.

