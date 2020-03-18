The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Tom Brady Trade Close As Glazers-owned Bucs Agree $30m Contract With QB: Reports

other sports

Tom Brady Trade: The 42-year-old took social to confirm his Patriots departure. Latest reports suggest Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the favourites to land him.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tom Brady trade

Six Super Bowl rings in 20 successful years and Tom Brady's run with New England Patriots is finally over. The 42-year-old took to social to confirm his exit rumours posting a heartfelt message for his Patriots peers, coaches and the staff. With Brady confirming his Patriots departure to rumour mill sprung to life with several reports suggesting Brady's next move in the NFL. 

Also Read | Tom Brady trade: Brady Heads To Hollywood Amidst Free Agency Saga, Launches Production Company

Tom Brady trade: Tom Brady Buccaneers

On Tuesday, it was reported that Los Angeles Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the two frontrunners for Tom Brady's signature with both teams offering close to $30 million contracts. However, recently news broke out the Chargers conceded defeat in the race, leaving the 'Tom Brady Buccaneers' deal as the most likely to go through.

Tom Brady Buccaneers contract details

Also Read | Tom Brady trade: Tom Brady Announces New England Patriots Exit With 'Forever A Patriot' Quote

Tom Brady trade: Tom Brady Buccaneers contract

NFL insider Ian Rapoport has now reported that Brady has an agreement in place to join the Buccaneers.

Neither Tom Brady or the Buccaneers have so far confirmed the news, but if the reports are to be believed the announcement could be made soon. 

Tom Brady trade: Tom Brady Buccaneers

Tom Brady will now leave the heavyweights Patriots to join the Glazers-owned Buccaneers, who haven't made the playoffs since 2007. Last season, the Buccaneers finished third in the National Football Conference Southern Division (NFC-South) with a decent 7-9 (win-loss) record. 

However, with Brady on board, Buccaneers could look for an impressive upcoming season. Along with wide receivers like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Brady could well forge a strong offensive partnership in the NFL. 

Also Read | Tom Brady trade: Brady's Conversation With Bill Belichick "didn't End Well"; Fuels Exit Rumours

Tom Brady trade: Brady confirming Patriots departure

Tom Brady trade: Why did Tom Brady leave the Patriots

Nothing can be certain but the reports in the US suggest Tom Brady expected to be offered a much-higher guaranteed contract to stay with the Patriots. While the Patriots were willing to offer him a contract, Brady was reportedly unwilling to sign a deal before the Patriots upgraded their wide options. 

Recently, it was reported that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's conversation with Brady did not end well, which might have led to his Patriots exit.

Also Read | Tom Brady trade: Joe Burrow Quietly Shuts Down Comparisons With Future Hall Of Famer Tom Brady

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI TAKES SWIPE AT PAKISTAN
Amul
'STAY INDOORS!': AMUL'S MESSAGE
Jaishankar
JAISHANKAR MEETS AIRPORT OFFICIALS
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA SLAMS GUV SATYA PAL MALIK
Tokyo Olympics
TOKYO OLYMPICS PLANS 'INSENSITIVE'
Nawab
NAWAB MALIK SLAMS FMR CJI GOGOI