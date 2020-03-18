Tom Brady Trade Close As Glazers-owned Bucs Agree $30m Contract With QB: Reports

Six Super Bowl rings in 20 successful years and Tom Brady's run with New England Patriots is finally over. The 42-year-old took to social to confirm his exit rumours posting a heartfelt message for his Patriots peers, coaches and the staff. With Brady confirming his Patriots departure to rumour mill sprung to life with several reports suggesting Brady's next move in the NFL.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Los Angeles Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the two frontrunners for Tom Brady's signature with both teams offering close to $30 million contracts. However, recently news broke out the Chargers conceded defeat in the race, leaving the 'Tom Brady Buccaneers' deal as the most likely to go through.

With the #Chargers out of the running, the #Bucs offer to QB Tom Brady is believed to be roughly $30M per year. They are the only known team to make an offer. Tampa Bay has been confident all day and for good reason. As we wait Tom Brady’s officials announcement, all eyes on TB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

NFL insider Ian Rapoport has now reported that Brady has an agreement in place to join the Buccaneers.

To be clear: Former #Patriots QB Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the #Bucs, source said. It is believed to be roughly $30M per year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Neither Tom Brady or the Buccaneers have so far confirmed the news, but if the reports are to be believed the announcement could be made soon.

Tom Brady will now leave the heavyweights Patriots to join the Glazers-owned Buccaneers, who haven't made the playoffs since 2007. Last season, the Buccaneers finished third in the National Football Conference Southern Division (NFC-South) with a decent 7-9 (win-loss) record.

However, with Brady on board, Buccaneers could look for an impressive upcoming season. Along with wide receivers like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Brady could well forge a strong offensive partnership in the NFL.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Nothing can be certain but the reports in the US suggest Tom Brady expected to be offered a much-higher guaranteed contract to stay with the Patriots. While the Patriots were willing to offer him a contract, Brady was reportedly unwilling to sign a deal before the Patriots upgraded their wide options.

Recently, it was reported that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's conversation with Brady did not end well, which might have led to his Patriots exit.

