Tom Brady Jersey Stolen: Throwback To The Times When Brady's Super Bowl Jersey Disappeared

Tom Brady is arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. The 42-year-old won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and enjoyed a successful 20-year stint in New England. With his Patriots departure finally official, the internet is flooding with several anecdotes from his time with the Patriots. We take a look at some of the bizarre moments from his career - the time Tom Brady had his jersey stolen.

Tom Brady Jersey stolen: Who stole Tom Brady jersey?

Being one of the most recognised faces in the NFL has its perks and drawbacks. And having your jersey stolen, not once but several times is a major drawback. Last year in October, Tom Brady had his jersey stolen from the New England Patriots Hall of Fame Center in Foxborough, Massachusetts. It was reported that the jersey was worth $10,000 and was stolen from the simulated locker room exhibit.

However, the Boston Police Department was quick to identify the suspect, who was later confirmed to be Zanini Cineus, hailing from Providence, Rhode Island. When interrogated by the officials, Cineus confessed that he stole the jersey and even wore it underneath his jacket for an extended period of time.

The Patriots noted that the jersey was not game-worn memorabilia. However, it was still a 'Tom Brady signed jersey' worth a lot of money.

Tom Brady Jersey stolen: Who stole Tom Brady jersey? Tom Brady stolen Super Bowl jersey found

While the 2019 case was short affair larceny, the former Patriots quarterback was the victim of a much high-profile and convoluted jersey-stealing plot in 2017. Shortly after, Patriots completed a dramatic comeback to win Super Bowl LI over Atlanta Falcons, Tom Brady had his game jersey stolen from the locker room, per reports.

What resulted was almost two months of speculations and police investigations. Brady even joked at one point that his jersey appeared for sale on eBay, which was later found to be true.

The 'Tom Brady jersey stolen' saga finally came to a close in April 2017 after the officials received help from 19-year-old Dylan Wagner. A hardcore Patriots fan and sports memorabilia collector, Wagner helped the officials find former Mexican newspaper executive Martin Mauricio Ortega, who was accused of the crimes.

They're back! Robert Kraft presents Tom Brady with the jerseys he wore in Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/0AsuqS1j3Z — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 3, 2017

The officials confiscated Martin Mauricio Ortega's belongings and found Brady's Super Bowl LI jersey along with 'the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015', according to an NFL statement.

Tom Brady Jersey stolen: Patriots owner meets Dylan Wagner

Patriots owner Robert Kraft met Dylan Wagner (guy who solved the mystery of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys) for 1st time @cbsboston pic.twitter.com/5yM65wsrQH — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) September 7, 2017

A video subsequently found its way on social media that presented shot-by-shot footage of Ortega illegally entering the Patriots’ locker room with the team after the Super Bowl and exiting the room with Brady’s jersey in hand.

Tom Brady Jersey stolen: Who stole Tom Brady jersey? Footage from the theft

EXCLUSIVE: Minute-by-minute look at how the alleged culprit in Tom Brady's jersey theft spent his night at the Super Bowl



via @JayGlazer pic.twitter.com/5d5aXlqQvz — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 21, 2017

Tom Brady Stolen Jersey Documentary: Find out who stole Tom Brady jersey

Tom Brady will now don the Buccaneers jersey, which already has the Tampa Bay fans hyped as ever. With Brady preparing to write a new chapter in his illustrious NFL career, it is important to be noted that his jersey heist stories will arguably go down in history as some of the bizarre stories in all of NFL.

