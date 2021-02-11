Tom Brady Casually Throws The Lombardi Trophy As Bucs Celebrate Super Bowl Win

Tom Brady thoroughly enjoyed himself during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl win celebrations. The Bucs lifted the Lombardi trophy on Sunday, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to end their Super Bowl drought. Celebrations ensued for the Florida franchise on boats, as the team maintained social distancing amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Brady drunk parade: Tom Brady throws trophy to teammates during Super Bowl celebrations

Tom Brady has formed a great on and off-court friendship with tight end Rob Gronkowski and the duo were at their very best during the Super Bowl celebrations as well. In one of the Bucs parade videos that have gone viral on social media, Brady can be seen throwing the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to Gronkowski, who caught it with ease much like the 43-year-old's two TD passes on Sunday night. For most of the part, it didn't feel like the veteran quarterback would actually throw the trophy, but he did and Gronk as his best mate was there to catch it.

The 31-year-old himself has a history with the Lombardi trophy in the past, famously denting the trophy while at the New England Patriots while attempting to hit a baseball pitch with it. Nonetheless, this time he was on the saving end, while his mate Tom Brady set the internet on fire. The smiling 43-year-old needed help walking from an escort as he made his way back onto land in a video that has gone viral on social media since. Brady himself decided to have fun with the fans, retweeting the video and writing, "Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila".

Drunk Brady was soon trending on Twitter and there were many reactions to the host of videos from the Bucs' Super Bowl celebrations that made way online. Netizens suggested that Brady did not really care anymore about the trophy having won it himself seven times, more than any other franchise in NFL history. Some even suggested that a drunk Tom Brady was still better than most of the sober quarterbacks in the league.

Masks are required to attend the Bucs' Super Bowl parade and Mayor Jane Castor stressed that attendees must social distance. The riverwalk appeared just as packed in with fans as if the city were holding a parade on land. Some fans were in kayaks and boats of their own out on the water but were advised to stay 50 feet from the official vessels. This was Tampa Bay's first Super Bowl in 19 years, having won their first trophy in 2002.

(Image Courtesy: NFL Network Twitter)